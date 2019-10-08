The summer floral displays may have long faded, however six towns are to get another chance to bid for Tidy Towns glory.

The summer floral displays may have long faded, however six towns are to get another chance to bid for Tidy Towns glory.

Six towns left out of Tidy Towns contest due to 'technical glitch' to get second chance

Judges in the popular competition will be visiting the towns in the coming weeks after it emerged they were omitted from the competition due to a technical glitch.

The six towns are Greystones and Bray in Co Wicklow, Glenroe and Ballyorgan in Co Limerick, Ballinamuck in Co Longford and Mountrath in Co Laois.

The Tidy Towns committees for each of the towns submitted an email application for the 2019 competition ahead of the closing date. However, these were not received by the Department of Community and Rural Affairs which runs the competition.

Committee volunteers were left disappointed when the national results were announced last week and realised their entries were not included.

The department said it has since carried out an investigation and its IT unit confirmed the applications never reached the department's email servers. It believes this means the issue was with the sender's email.

However, the department said yesterday that, notwithstanding this, all six towns will be judged this month and any prizes they are due will be honoured.

"The department acknowledges the huge effort that goes into the Tidy Towns competition each year by local groups and is arranging adjudications to be carried out for the six areas that were able to demonstrate that they had attempted to submit applications before the deadline," it said in a statement.

It said the judges will be "mindful of the fact that their assessments are taking place in October, rather than during the summer months".

Irish Independent