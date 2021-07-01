Six things we need to do before Delta storm hits

The Delta variant is coming and we still don't know if it will be a strong wind, a storm or a hurricane.

At least we have notice to prepare and we are not helpless. The old basics around protecting ourselves and others have not changed.

But the burden must be shared. After the longest lockdown in Europe, we are depending on the Government and the HSE to do their part like never before.

Tracking the virus

We need to get the most up-to-date figures we can on where the Delta variant is spreading. It is not instantly apparent what kind of variant is involved when someone tests positive and more analysis is needed.

Read More

In recent months there has been a time lag in confirming Delta variant positive cases. It meant the figures were already out of date by the time they came through. We are now told there is more sophisticated laboratory screening available to provide an earlier indication of the Delta variant.

It accounts for more than one-in-two cases. It's important to get as clear a picture as possible in the next two weeks because the more that is known about how fast and where it spreads, the better we are able to fight it. It will be dominant by the middle of this month so it will be taken that nearly all positive cases involve the variant.

Walk-in testing clinics

There are HSE walk-in testing centres across the country which do not need an appointment. If someone thinks they have symptoms of Covid-19 or believes they were exposed, they should get tested.

If positive, they need to self-isolate to stop the chain of transmission. Symptoms of the Delta variant can be different. They can include headache, a sore throat and runny nose – classic features of a common cold.

Turning up for a vaccine

If you get an appointment for a first or second vaccine, the best advice is to do everything you can to take it. Under the new HSE system, it is possible to change the appointment three times. But you will not automatically get a fourth. You are not lost to to the system but you have to contact the HSE to reactivate it.

We know that one dose is better than none and two doses of vaccine provide the best defence. The more people are vaccinated, the greater the protection from ending up sick or hospitalised.

Taking care after second jab

Remember it takes time after getting a second jab of vaccine to have the best protection. In the case of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, it is 15 days. Best protection with Pfizer comes seven days after the second dose.

People who are fully vaccinated should avail of the vaccine bonus but remember no vaccine is 100pc protective. Also they may be infected and feel fine but pass on the virus to others so use of masks, handwashing and physical distancing still apply when out and about.

Creative thinking

If we have learned anything about ourselves this summer it is that we are stuck in a rut after such a long lockdown. We have not laid the ground as much as we should have for reopening, be it experimenting with antigen tests or even seeing the possibilities that the EU Digital Covid Certificate for travel can offer us in other areas like hospitality.

It is still just July 1 and there is a lot of summer ahead but there is also no time to waste.

Ventilation

How many times have we got on a bus and still see the windows closed? We need to grasp the importance of ventilation across all our daily lives and activities. Orla Hegarty, architect and assistant professor in UCD, said at one stage we had 900 contact tracers but no one working in prevention.

She said there are plenty of international examples of good practice that serves to both certify the ventilation status of a premises and to reassure customers and staff. A member of the Independent Scientific Advocacy group, she gave the example of how in San Francisco retailers have posters prominently in their shop windows that describe the ventilation and occupancy specifications for that premises, and that these standards are independently enforced.