Six stillbirths and one second trimester miscarriage linked to Covid-19 infection

There have been six stillbirths and one case of second trimester miscarriage linked to Covid-19 infection in pregnant women since January.

The cases were caused by Covid placentitis where the placenta became infected with the virus during pregnancy, according to the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

So far this year 11 cases of Covid placentitis have been diagnosed.

In a statement the RCPI's Faculty of Pathology and Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said there is a link with the more infectious UK variant of the virus circulating here since late last year.

The current clinical advice is for pregnant women to notify their treating hospital if they test positive for Covid-19 so as to ensure appropriate follow up, and to present early if there are concerns regarding reduced fetal movements.

“Pregnant women should continue all measures to avoid contracting Covid-19 infection,” said the RCPI.

"Pregnant women remain eligible for vaccination if in a priority group and should be supported in making an informed decision regarding whether to accept or not.

"Vaccination of pregnant women can occur between 14 and 36 weeks."

It said the six cases are on a background of a total of 11 cases of Covid placentitis identified in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Results to date, from the babies deaths, indicate a link with the B.1.1.7 variant - the UK mutation of the virus which is now dominant here - may explain why this finding was not a significant feature of the first or second waves of the pandemic.

“It may also partially explain why it is not a clear feature of Covid-19 infection in the international literature to date, which largely dates from Covid-19 cases seen in 2020

“This condition appears to occur a relatively short time after contracting Covid-19 infection, ranging up to 21 days from experiencing symptoms.

"Maternal Covid-19 symptoms varied from none to moderate. Gestations involved ranged from 20- 36 weeks," said the statement.

