Six people rescued after 37ft cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI rescued six people this afternoon who got into difficulty when their yacht ran aground in squally conditions.

The Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist the 37ft cruiser that crashed north of Hare Island on the Co Clare shoreline.

“Just after 3pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Keith Brennan, crew Eleanor Hooker, Steve Smyth and Doireann Kennedy on board,” the RNLI said in a statement.

“At 3.31pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel in sight. The cruiser was inside the navigation mark with its bow up on the rocky shoal. Standing off, the lifeboat observed that the casualty boat was rocking from side to side."

The RNLI said the lifeboat crew made a safe approach to the stern of the vessel using charts and electronic navigation, and with an RNLI crew member “taking sounds from the bow”.

Once alongside and having established that everyone on board was safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets, an RNLI crew member checked beneath the floorboards and in the engine housing to ensure there was no water coming in.

Given the “conditions, location and circumstances”, the RNLI team made the decision to set up a tow and to take the vessel off the rocks.

The lifeboat crew took the cruiser off the rocks and out to safe water.

"The RNLI crew member on the casualty vessel again checked that there was no ingress of water and that the drives forward and astern, and the rudder were working. With an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, and the lifeboat in company, the cruiser made way under its own power to Garrykennedy Harbour. It was safely tied alongside at 4.35pm,” the RNLI added.

Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Aoife Kennedy said boat users should: “Study your charts when planning your passage, anticipate each navigation mark along your route and keep a constant lookout.”