Six people hospitalised in two separate crashes in Cork and Mayo
Six people have been hospitalised after two separate crashes in Co Mayo and Co Cork.
Five people were injured following a collision between a car and SUV on the N17 at Kilkelly in Mayo.
The incident happened at 4.50pm yesterday evening.
The road will remain closed until 2pm today between Knock and Charlestown as forensics examine the scene.
In Cork, a young motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision last night.
The man, who is in his 20s, collided with a car on the Upper Fair Hill Road in Cork city at 9.55pm.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was not injured.
Gardai said the road remains closed to facilitate a forensic examination this morning.
