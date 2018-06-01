Six people hospitalised in two separate crashes in Cork and Mayo

Five people were injured following a collision between a car and SUV on the N17 at Kilkelly in Mayo.

The road will remain closed until 2pm today between Knock and Charlestown as forensics examine the scene.

In Cork, a young motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision last night.

The man, who is in his 20s, collided with a car on the Upper Fair Hill Road in Cork city at 9.55pm.