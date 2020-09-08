Six people arrested at Debenhams workers' sit-in

Jane Crowe (second from left) with fellow Debenhams workers Michael O’Brien, Doreen Keegan and Sadhbh Mac Lochlainn who were arrested in the Henry street branch for trespassing . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Six people have been arrested at the Debenhams workers' sit-in at Henry St, Dublin.

This morning, former Debenhams employees occupied the department stores at Patrick St Cork and Henry St, Dublin and engaged in sit-ins.

The sit ins have been organised to highlight the workers' demands for four weeks redundancy per year of service.

In a statement Gardai confirmed six "persons have been arrested at Henry Street in Dublin for trespassing under the Public Order Act."

The statement continued; "The six persons were detained at Store Street Garda Station and have been released pending further investigations. Gardaí remain at the scene at Patrick Street in Cork."

The sit-ins were held in pursuit of a settlement of 4 weeks redundancy pay per year of service.

The workers describe the settlement offer they received late last week as an "insult" and have expressed "extreme disappointment" at the failure of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar to present the workers with a fair offer

Patrick St Cork shop steward Valerie Conlon said this morning: "Four weeks redundancy per year of service is a very modest demand but the offer that was made last week fell far short of it. Instead of providing two weeks per year of service on top of the statutory minimum the offer provides for an extra one days pay per year of service. That is a real insult."

Henry St shop steward Jane Crowe said prior to her arrest: "To say that we are disappointed with Micheál Martin is an understatement. His government have had more than two months now to come up with a fair settlement - they need to do much better than this."

The Debenhams dispute reached the 150- day mark last Sunday.

