Six kayakers rescued from sea off Malahide in tough conditions

Six kayakers – including one who capsized – were rescued off the coast of north Co Dublin this afternoon as they battled treacherous winds and metre-high waves.

The Howth RNLI launched its Inshore and All-Weather lifeboats around noon today as its crew began combing the coast off Malahide in search of the kayakers who were struggling with strong easterly winds and metre-high waves, according to an RNLI spokesperson.

Four of the kayakers were spotted by the inshore lifeboat north of Malahide while two crew members entered the sea to assist two other kayakers onto the beach at neighbouring Donabate,

"The crew assessed the kayakers and brought them to a safe location on the beach before they were handed into the care of the Howth Coast Guard Unit,” the RNLI spokesperson said.

"The two remaining kayakers had made their way ashore on the southern side of Malahide estuary and were also assisted by the Howth Coast Guard Unit.”

Meanwhile, Lorcan Dignam, helmsman for the Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat, said: “Thankfully this call-out in difficult conditions ended well with all kayakers returned safely to shore. Our crews train in all conditions so that when the pager goes off, we can respond quickly and save lives at sea.

'Weather and sea conditions can change very quickly, so it’s really important to check the weather forecast and what the tides are doing before you go out on the water.

"It’s also very important to have a way of calling for help and keeping it within reach. If you’re kayaking, a handheld VHF radio or even a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch can help you communicate if you get into trouble.”