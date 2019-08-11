Six cyclists injured, two hospitalised, following collision in Clare

Two cyclists were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, while four others were also hurt in an incident during a cycling event in Co Clare today.

The collision occurred at around 11.30am at Firgrove near Shannon. The cyclists had been travelling along the R458 which runs parallel to the N18 dual-carriageway when the collision occurred.

It’s understood that one cyclist collided with an on-coming vehicle and he then hit five others bringing a group of the others crashing to the ground. Event road crews quickly jumped into action and raised the alarm while the crew of a private ambulance that had been travelling with event, began to assess and treat the injured.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) dispatched a number of resources to the incident including ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit. Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Shannon Town were also sent to the scene along with a number of Garda units.

Additional units of the fire brigade were sent from Ennis station as it was first thought the incident occurred on the N18 dual-carriageway. They were however stood down when it was confirmed that the collision had occurred off the main route. Gardaí also closed the road at Drumline while emergency services dealt with the incident.

One casualty was transported to hospital by the private ambulance accompanied a NAS advanced paramedic while a second was also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

One cyclist is said to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the second person’s injuries are not said to be serious. Four other cyclists were described as ‘walking wounded’ and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The scene was technically examined and photographed while evidence, including at least one bicycle, was gathered at the scene for further examination as part of the Garda investigation.

While Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, onlookers at the scene said it appeared that one cyclist may have ‘strayed’ over the centre line before being ‘clipped’ by a car.

Gardaí have confirmed they have spoken to a number of people involved in the cycle. They say they expect to speak to others as part of their investigation.

A Garda spokesman said: “We have spoken to a number of persons and will speak to other cyclists but we would still ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have witnessed the incident to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365900.”

The road reopened shortly before 1.00pm once the scene had been cleared.

Online Editors