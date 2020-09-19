Six critical reasons why Dublin's Covid-19 crackdown must work

There was a chill in the air yesterday and it had nothing to do with the fading glow of our Indian summer.

It was the realisation that the stakes are again high with alarming levels of Covid-19 transmission in Dublin and growing rates elsewhere.

The curbs on simple liberties like being able to sit down and have a coffee inside a restaurant or travel outside the county have plunged us back into an emergency response.

If it does not work the consequences will be grim.

Rising mortality

There is already a rise in deaths from Covid-19, with 18 people losing their lives this month. This compared to four in August.

Older people living in the community have accounted for most them. Europe is likely to see a resurgence in coronavirus deaths in October and November, the WHO warned.

"It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," a spokesman said.

Older people and the medically vulnerable

Stark figures show how the virus is again taking a greater hold of older people and those whose immune system is low due to illness.

More than 300 over-65s have caught the virus so far in September. During the three months of summer there were only 297 cases in this age group. During the summer, only 26 of the over-65s were hospitalised but 45 this month so far.

Uncontrolled spread

If the rules are not followed, cases will not just spiral but there will be more Covid-19 circulating and infecting people who do not know where they picked it up.

Community transmission is next to impossible to track and is outwitting public health investigations. It means more people who are out and about are at risk of picking up the virus unless they physically distance, wear a face mask and wash their hands.

Hospital admissions

Another worrying barometer is the rise in the number of people being admitted to hospital with the virus. Covid-19 cases in hospitals nationwide rose to 80 yesterday, up from 64 on Monday.

Fourteen people with confirmed Covid-19 are in intensive-care units, including seven on ventilators.

The numbers are low compared to the worst days of the pandemic but in July as few as 10 were in hospital for the virus.

A number of hospital wards have are out of bounds because they have to be disinfected following the care of a patient with the virus.

This leads to fewer beds and has consequences for patients with non-Covid medical issues who may need to be admitted for surgery and have it cancelled again.

The great fear is that if the numbers who are very ill with the virus need to be in a ward or intensive care, hospitals will be overwhelmed.

Long-haulers

Even those who do not have to be hospitalised can suffer serious health problems as a result affecting their heart or lungs.

They could be left with this condition for life.

A study by doctors in St James's Hospital, Dublin found persistent fatigue occurs in more than half of patients recovered from Covid-19, regardless of the seriousness of their infection.

The study, by Dr Liam Townsend, St James's Hospital and Trinity Translational Medicine Institute, Trinity College was presented to the ESCMID Conference on coronavirus disease yesterday.

There was no association between Covid-19 severity - the need for in-patient admission, supplemental oxygen or critical care - and fatigue following recovery.

Mental stress

The hidden impact of visitor restrictions on people's homes and in nursing homes has come to light in recent months. The longer these measures are in place the tougher the psychological battle for people.