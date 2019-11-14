Six cars, Rolex watches and designer handbags seized as a result of CAB searches across eight counties

GARDAÍ seized six cars, fake cash and expensive watches as a result of intensive CAB searches across eight counties this morning.

The searches targeted organised crime in Longford and those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

A man has been arrested as a result of the searches.

21 searches were conducted across Longford, Offlay, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin.

Some 16 business and five residential premises were targeted.

Credit: An Garda Siochana

CAB, together with the emergency response and armed support units, as well Longford gardaí seized six cars, a 191 Ford Focus, two 181 Ford Focus, 181 Ford Ranger, two 161 Ford Focus and a TuffMac car trailer.

Three Rolex watches, €18,600 cash, fake €20 notes and designer handbags were also seized.

Credit: An Garda Siochana

Drug paraphernalia, financial documents, a car towing dolly, computers and mobile phones were also some of the other items seized.

“A male in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors