A Co Armagh woman has called for a crash barrier to be built for protection after a car crashed into her house for the sixth time.

Six cars have hit my house: Worried mum in crash barrier plea

Wendy Conway (45) has lived in Old Court Manor outside Lurgan for over 13 years with her 16-year-old daughter, 21-year-old son and Labrador Rocky.

At around 3.30am on Friday, she and her two children were woken when a car crashed into the back of her home.

The back of the house sits directly opposite the end of Sugar Island Road, where it forms a T-junction with Monbrief East Road.

Ms Conway, who was sleeping at the time, said: "Over the years once you hear that bang you know it's a car.

"He crashed through the fence, hit the corner of the house, damaging the brickwork and destroying the dog kennel, washing line and boiler."

She fears that there could be a more serious accident.

"The last time it happened was two years ago. Someone went right through my fence across the garden into my neighbour's fence," said Ms Conway.

"It is quite stressful when you're lying in bed at night and hear a car braking - you nearly brace for impact.

"There are a lot of accidents at that junction, it is a very busy road."

She called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to take action. "They definitely need a crash barrier there - there are no lights on that road," she added.

"There is a public path right outside my fence as well."

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart said she has been "fighting the issue for years", working with the community and road officials to try and find a resolution.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the DUP politician said: "We have asked for protection or a barrier to be put up but our request has fallen on deaf ears.

"What they did agree to was putting additional signage up. The problem is the additional signage at that time of night means nothing to anyone.

"I have asked the divisional roads manager to look at it personally and try and see if something can be done to resolve the issue."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended the scene and located the vehicle in the garden of a property in the Old Court Manor.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop where an accident occurred causing damage, and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing damage.

"The man remains in custody at this time."

DfI has yet to respond to a request for comment.

