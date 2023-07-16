Six arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €2.1m and €112,000 cash

Six people have been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth over €2.1m and over €112,000 in cash following searches in counties Kildare and Westmeath yesterday.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau led the operation which was targeting transnational organised crime.

During an initial search, around 29kgs of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of around €2m was seized along with €112,050 in cash.

As part of a follow-up search, investigators discovered a pill manufacturing facility and two pill making machines.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €125,000 was also seized along with drug paraphernalia. A cannabis cultivation facility was also discovered.

Gardaí made six arrests – five men and one woman.

Two of the men have since been charged with drug related offences and are due to appear before Naas District Court tomorrow morning.

Another man and the woman were later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other men remain in custody tonight.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, who leads the Garda’s Organised and Serious Crime section, said officers are determined to target the activities of drugs gangs.

"I commend the detectives involved in this successful operation to disrupt an organised criminal group exploiting our communities,” he said.

"This work shows our absolute determination to target the activities of key individuals involved in the production and distribution of controlled drugs. Illicit pill manufacturing is undertaken in dangerous clandestine facilities with no control measures whatsoever in place, adding to the risk to end users.”