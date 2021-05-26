Six adults plus a maximum of nine children will be permitted at restaurant, pub and cafe tables under new rules for the hospitality industry.

Fáilte Ireland published regulations today for outdoor dining and indoor service in hotels ahead of restrictions being eased in the coming weeks.

A maximum of 15 people will be allowed book a table and this can only include six adults over 13 years old while the remainder can be children under 12.

Under the new guidelines, the social distancing rule will be halved for indoor and outdoor dining. The regulations apply to restaurant, pubs and cafes.

There will be no time limits imposed on people who are eating or drinking outdoors.

However, there will be a 105 minute time limit for customers who are dining inside premises where table are only one metre apart.

Read More

If tables are two metres apart there will be no time limits for customers.

Table service will only be permitted and customers will not be able to order drink or food at bars.

Live music or entertainment will not be permitted and all customers must leave before 11.30pm.

Pubs and restaurants will be expected to have dedicated entrances and exits while also providing sufficient ventilations. Each table will be required to give a name and telephone number of at least one person to allow for contact tracing.

Staff must wear masks at all times and customers must wear them when they are going to the toilet or leaving or entering

The rules also say a gazeebo with a roof and four walls does not count as outdoor dining.

The current set of guidelines will specifically apply to outdoor dining which is permitted from June 7 and indoor service for residents of hotels which will begin on June 2.

The ban on indoor dining is expected to be lifted in the first week of July.

The rules will be reviewed ahead of the resumption of indoor dining and drinking but it is not expected they will change significantly.

However, the Government is expected to come under pressure from publicans seeking to have the time limit lifted for drinking in pubs where tables are one metre apart.