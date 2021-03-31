Sites in five counties for seven new walk-in Covid testing centres to open this week

Seven new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres around the country are to be opened this week.

The testing centres will replace the five testing centres across Dublin and Offaly that will close this Wednesday evening.

There will be three testing sites in Dublin and one each in Meath, Kildare, Westmeath and Galway and will operate from 11am to 7pm.

The centres opening on Thursday, April 1, are located in:

Coláiste Eoin, Cappagh Road, Dublin 11 (for 7 days)

Quay Street Car Park, Quay Street, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin (for 7 days)

Navan O’Mahonys GAA Club, Paddy O'Brien Park, Brews Hill, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath (for 5 days)

The centres opening on Friday, April 2, are located in:

Naas Racecourse, Tipper Road, Naas, Co. Kildare (for 5 days)

Crumlin GAA Club House, Lorcan O’ Toole Park, Park Crescent, Crumlin (for 7 days)

Athlone Regional Sports Centre, Brawny Road, Curragh, Athlone, Co. Westmeath N37 W3W0 (for 5 days)

Town Hall/Library Car Park, Ballinasloe (for 3 days)

These HSE-run asymptomatic walk-in centres are operated in areas where the number of positive cases is particularly high and the aim is to carry out 300-500 Covid-19 tests per day at each walk-in centre.

If people have symptoms of Covid-19 they should not attend these centres, they are for people who are asymptomatic only. People with symptoms should isolate and call their GP to be referred for a Covid-19 test through the standard system.

People over the age of 16, who have not had Covid-19 in the last six months and live within 5km of these centres are encouraged to attend these centres to be tested if they wish.

One in five people who have Covid-19 do not display symptoms according to Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Lead for Test and Trace.

“These walk-in Covid-19 testing centres make it easier and quicker for people living in the areas, who don’t have symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested and ensure they are not able to spread the virus without realising it.

“Our pop up walk-in testing centres target areas where there is the greatest risk of disease at the moment. There was a very significant uptake in all five temporary centres that were launched last week, and we hope to continue this at our new walk-in testing centres,” Ms O’Beirne said.

Online Editors