Sisters of Mercy plan to rent out abandoned school’s ‘studio-type’ classrooms as housing for €275 a month

One of the rooms in the abandoned Wexford school.

The sisters of Mercy religious congregation is planning to offer rooms in an abandoned Co Wexford school as housing rentals for €275 a month.

An advert appeared last week on Daft.ie, offering a “studio-type room” in the former St Joseph’s National School in New Ross.

After it was highlighted by a Twitter account with the name Crazy House Prices, several people expressed their disbelief that an abandoned school could be used for housing.

The building is owned by Monoma Ireland and the Sisters of Mercy, who want to offer a “protection by occupation” service.

This allows renters – known in this instance as property guardians – to live in a vacant building at a reduced rate to prevent vandalism.

Monoma Ireland, formerly known as Camelot Property Management Ireland, has been providing affordable living spaces here since 2006.

St Joseph’s was vacated in May 2017 when it amalgamated with two other schools to form a new complex in Castlemoyle.

The building was then occupied by Jonah Special School for a year, but is currently vacant.

Monoma Ireland and the Sisters of Mercy are due to submit a planning application to Wexford County Council to carry out work to make it habitable.

A spokesperson for Monoma Ireland told the New Ross Standard it pre-advertises upcoming properties such as St Joseph’s on Daft.ie to learn about the potential interest.

“In relation to the former school, the property will be fitted with temporary bathroom and kitchen facilities, as well as fulfilling all requirements regarding health and safety,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Maintenance will be done by Monoma Ireland on behalf of the owner. The concept of temporary use of vacant spaces via Monoma has thus provided a win-win solution for all involved.”

Photos included with the listing show a sparsely-furnished classroom measuring 20 square metres with a foldout sofa bed positioned below chalkboards.

The listing adds that bathroom and kitchen facilities are shared in the accommodation.

The photos show an old school toilet and sink in a separate room, with a row of coat hooks on one wall.

In a statement, the Sisters of Mercy, Southern Province, said their preference is to dispose of the building, but the Department of Education retains a hold on it.

It added that the congregation would not receive any payment for the letting.

“The Department wish to retain this ongoing hold on the property for the present, which greatly restricts our current options,” it told RTE’s Prime Time programme.

“Our main concern is the security of the property and its inevitable deterioration, as it is not in use or occupied.”

Wexford County Council told the programme that it will be carrying out inspections to ensure compliance with relevant planning legislation.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last Friday, when the ad was brought to the public’s attention and then taken down, councillor Michael Sheehan – who once ran a food bank from the empty school building – said he believes it should be used as a local enterprise centre as it is “not a building for housing”.