Sisters of Charity 'gift' St Vincent's to State paving way for new National Maternity Hospital

The Holy See in the Vatican has given the go ahead for the transfer of lands at St Vincent’s Hospital campus in Dublin – paving the way for the new National Maternity Hospital to be built.

The Religious Sisters of Charity today confirmed it has received approval from the Holy See - the office of Pope Francis - to transfer ownership of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

The Religious Sisters of Charity state they intend to gift lands at the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group sites worth some €200 million.

The Religious Sisters of Charity hope that the transfer can now be concluded without undue delays.

In line with Canon Law, formal approval for the decision to complete the transfer of ownership was requested and has now been received from the Holy See.

This will enable the completion of transfer of ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group site from the Congregation to a new, independent, charitable body to be called St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

The new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG will continue to be a “not for profit” organisation. In the event of the new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG going into liquidation, its surplus assets will be vested with the Charity Regulator and used for future healthcare purposes with similar values, to benefit the people of Ireland.

In July 2017, the Religious Sisters of Charity stepped down from the Board of St Vincent’s Hospital Group.

A spokeswoman said that today marks the final movement towards completion of all legal, financial and regulatory matters involved in the transfer of the Sisters’ 186-year involvement in the hospital.

“We thank everyone who has supported us in recent years as we formalise the final steps towards our departure from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and hope that the transfer can now swiftly move to completion,” said Sr Patricia Lenihan, Superior General, Religious Sisters of Charity.

“We are confident that the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group Board, management and staff will continue to provide acute healthcare services that foster Mary Aikenhead’s mission and core values of dignity, compassion, justice, equality and advocacy for all into the future.

“While we will not be involved in St Vincent’s Healthcare Group going forward, our Sisters continue to preserve Mary Aikenhead’s legacy and mission both in Ireland and abroad, working with local communities; healing and caring for people who are sick or poor and those nearing the end of life through our hospices. We will also continue our work with people who are homeless, are refugees and those who are victims of human trafficking as well continuing our education programmes.

“The Religious Sisters of Charity are very proud of our long heritage and work to establish and provide healthcare services for the sick and poor in Ireland. It has been both a privilege and an honour to serve and support patients and their families over the last 186 years.”

