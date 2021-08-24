Sister of woman whose death has been used in anti-vaccine campaign blasts disinformation as ‘just wrong’

THE sister of a woman whose death has been wrongfully associated with the Covid-19 vaccine has said degrading a person’s memory for “personal tactics is just wrong”.

Nicole Cahill passed away in March of this year and within two days of her funeral, her family were made aware of false social media posts in anti-vaccine groups online linking her death to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Debra, Nicole’s sister, said this is “just not the case”, and said anti-vaccine campaigners that refused to remove their posts were “throwing it back in our face”.

Debra said some of the posts even called her family. from Co Wexford, “murderers” for “letting her take the vaccine”. Debra says this has compounded the family’s grief and degraded her sister’s memory.

“Nicole died on the second of March. And we buried her on the seventh, which was the following Sunday. And then, it wasn't even two days after she died, that the first post had gone up online,” she told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“And it was basically like a picture, a screen grab [from] RIP.ie and a picture of her vaccine card, and the phrase, ‘another young life gone from the vaccine’, which wasn’t the case.

“And when me and my family saw this we started contacting the people that had put it up and asked them, look, this is not true, would you mind taking it down? This is only two days after their child was put in the ground.

“It wasn't really fair on the family because we were obviously still grieving because it was still so soon, and like, when you're going through like a loss like that especially when [someone] dies suddenly, and having to go on to social media when you've been grieving and having to see that, it’s not fair on the family, especially when it was coming for people who hadn’t a clue who Nicole was.”

Debra said one of the most hurtful aspects for the family is that the anti-vaccine campaigners never contacted the family to confirm if it was what caused her death and know nothing about Nicole’s life or passing.

“They’re not thinking of the family and what they’re putting the family through by doing this. We have been so kind in the way we’ve asked them, telling them it’s not true and could they take it down,” she said.

Six months on the false information is still being shared and the problem is worse than ever, Debra says.

“When we were getting nowhere with them, we eventually got the Guards involved and we thought that would be the end of it. But two days ago I got a message to say it was back up again.”

A very emotional Debra detailed how most people were understanding and took the post down once she clarified that it was untrue, but she said some were labelling the family as “murderers” for letting Nicole take the vaccine.

Debra said the anti-vaccine campaigners are completely disregarding her family’s feelings by sharing the misinformation, but are also “throwing it back in your face” when they are contacted to remove the posts but they refuse to do so.

“How would you feel if this was your child? Put yourself in our shoes and how would you feel if someone was sharing all this information about your sister or child, totally degrading their memory. Nicole should be remembered for the bubbly, warm person she was but her face is being splashed all over social media to scare people into not getting a vaccine,” Debra said.

“To be using this to deceive people, and completely degrading the family and degrading that person's memory for your own personal tactics is just wrong.”