Sister Isabelle Smyth (83) joins her first mini-marathon in Dublin as part of an interfaith women’s team raising money for Afghan athletes

(Left to right) Sr Pauline Connolly, Sr Angela Kazalyebn, Mary Ellen Baker, Hibah Aburwein, Doris McCann, Sr Isabelle Smyth and Judith Charry who participated in the Sisters of Faith for Peace fundraising team in the mini-marathon

A group of Muslim, Jewish and Christian women, including two elderly catholic nuns, took part in the Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for Afghan athletes living in Ireland who were forced to flee their country after the Taliban seized power.

Doris McCann was among eight members of the Sisters of Faith for Peace group who lined out with 20,000 women to run or walk the mini marathon in blazing sunshine in Dublin.

Ms McCann said they wanted to empower women through interfaith solidarity. The Muslim, Catholic and Jewish women’s fundraising will go to the charity, Friends of Ascend Athletics, which is supporting the Afghan athletes as they begin their new life in Ireland.

The chairperson of the Sisters of Faith for Peace told the Irish Independent that the Afghan athletes had been empowering young women in Afghanistan through mountaineering-based leadership training but found themselves in “a very dire situation with the Taliban.

"Obviously there is no way for them to progress as women leaders in sports. They would live in fear of reprisal by the Taliban.”

One of the group taking part in yesterday’s event was 83-year-old Sr Isabelle Smyth, a member of the Medical Missionaries of Mary congregation who is also a member of Sisters of Faith for Peace.

She explained that the Afghan athletes have been living with the Medical Missionaries of Mary in Booterstown, Dublin.

Two other nuns from the community, Sr Angela Kazalyebn and Sr Pauline Connolly, also took part in the mini marathon to raise funds.

According to Sr Isabelle, the Afghan women are all young graduates in their 20s and were in professions in Afghanistan but had to leave after the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

“They are here in Ireland because they couldn’t live in their country due to the restrictions on athletics for women – they couldn’t even go out of their house without a man.”

The Medical Missionaries of Mary provided the women with a house while Friends of Ascend secured them residency permits.

The money raised by the mini marathon will go to Friends of Ascend to cover the Afghan women’s living expenses.

“It is really a wonderful example of interfaith cooperation,” Doris McCann said. “There is so much strife and so much warfare in the world and religion is often blamed. The message we want to give is that this is an activity we are doing together as Muslims, Christians and Jews. Even if we believe in different things, it doesn’t matter. We are all are part of the same human family and we can do things together as friends in peace. We don’t preach, we don’t teach, we just accept and respect each other as friends.”

Of her first Women’s Mini Marathon Sr Isabelle said, “I am very grateful at my age to be as well as I am and to be able to walk 10kms in such good company. The spirit here today just lifts you. 20,000 women walking for different charities – why wouldn’t you feel young!”