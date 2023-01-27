The sister-in-law of gangland murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was found dead in her north inner city home this afternoon.

Gardai were called to the scene at Portland Place in the capital’s north inner city at around 2pm where they observed the body of tragic Jane Hutch (66).

It is understood that officers were called after a male relative became concerned and forced entry to the property she died in.

She was the former wife of the Monk’s brother Eddie Hutch (59) who was murdered as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud in his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

His younger brother ‘The Monk’ is facing judgement at the Special Criminal Court on April 17 on the charge of the gun murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.

‘The Monk’ is not expected to be released from custody next week for the funeral of Ms Hutch and will remain in a special security wing of Wheatfield Prison.

Despite this gardai will organise a “relatively discreet” policing plan around the funeral in case hitmen from the cartel decide to target the event which is due to happen in the north inner city.

Sources say that it is believed that Ms Hutch died from a suspected heart attack and no foul play has been detected.

The woman had suffered from a number of underlying health conditions in recent years and had split from her husband Eddie Hutch many years before he was shot dead at his home by cartel hitmen.

Gardai from Mountjoy Station are expected to prepare a file for the coroner’s court.

A four man hit-team were involved in the Eddie Hutch murder while several other people are believed to have provided logistical support to the murder gang.

There have been no charges in the case despite the arrest of at least nine people.

It is understood that Eddie Hutch and his wife Jenny had a turbulent relationship before they eventually split up.

One of their sons was due to go on trial next week in Dublin but this case has now been adjourned because of her death.

He is not being named here for legal reasons.

Her son Eddie Jnr (46) scooped €33,000 in prizes in 2015 on RTE’s Winning Streak and has multiple previous convictions mainly for petty offences.

Another of their sons is Alan Hutch (39) who most recently received a sentence in 2019 for burglary and assault causing harm to a man at the Office of the Revenue Commissioners, Hammam buildings, Upper O'Connell Street on March 7th, 2018.

During the sentence hearing his barrister said Alan Hutch was on protection in custody in a single cell and had formed certain views that the prison authorities were contaminating his food and water.

He handed a psychological report into court outlining his family circumstances. His upbringing was described as challenging, with Hutch witnessing violence inflicted on his mother, brothers and himself by his father.

He said that despite this, Hutch described missing his father and wishing he was around to “steady the ship” and get him back on the right path.

He said his client did not like to hear the phrase "dead man walking" but said it was something all members of the Hutch family had been faced with and it was something Hutch had to live with.

He outlined that Hutch's father, taxi driver Eddie Hutch, had been killed on the doorstep of his family home. Hutch received the news of his father's murder through a phone call while in custody.

In 2005, at an inquest into the death of her son Christopher ‘Bouncer’ Hutch, Ms jenny Hutch refused to accept the cause of death and appealed for his body to be exhumed and tested for poisons.

‘Bouncer’ Hutch was a close personal friend of cartel boss Daneil Kinahan at the time of his death.

"I've studied the Discovery Channel and rat poison doesn't show up in tests.

"If I'm not a concerned mother I wouldn't be asking," she said.