Sister Francis, the Irish nun who left a €10m fortune in her will

Veronica Kidney, also known as Sister Francis in her order, the Franciscan Missionary Sisters, of St Joseph's, East Street, Littlehampton, England, died suddenly at her convent on September 30, 2016.

Dublin-born Sister Francis, who was one of a family of seven and known as 'Lal,' was a member of the Kidney family which has been prominent in the hotel and catering business in Ireland for a number of decades.

A previous generation of the family, Robert A Kidney ,of Marlborough Road, Dublin; Naomi Kidney, of Shrewsbury Road, Dublin; and George Kidney, of Dundalk, were among the main shareholders in the Jurys Hotel Group, which owned interests in the famous Jurys Hotel and the North Star Hotel in Amiens Street, Dublin, through their company, Lee Hotels.