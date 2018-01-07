Sister Francis, the Irish nun who left a €10m fortune in her will
An Irish nun has left more than €10m in her will.
Veronica Kidney, also known as Sister Francis in her order, the Franciscan Missionary Sisters, of St Joseph's, East Street, Littlehampton, England, died suddenly at her convent on September 30, 2016.
Dublin-born Sister Francis, who was one of a family of seven and known as 'Lal,' was a member of the Kidney family which has been prominent in the hotel and catering business in Ireland for a number of decades.
A previous generation of the family, Robert A Kidney ,of Marlborough Road, Dublin; Naomi Kidney, of Shrewsbury Road, Dublin; and George Kidney, of Dundalk, were among the main shareholders in the Jurys Hotel Group, which owned interests in the famous Jurys Hotel and the North Star Hotel in Amiens Street, Dublin, through their company, Lee Hotels.
Jurys, founded in the 1881 when hotelier William Jury opened a hotel in College Green, Dublin, was an iconic hotel brand in Ireland for more than a century. The original hotel closed in the 1970s when the company, largely owned by the Kidney and Beatty families, took over what was then known as the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, and renamed it Jurys.
According to documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin last week, Veronica Kidney left estate valued at €10,187,524. The Franciscan order has a convent and a 25-bed nursing home in Littlehampton, near the famous spa town of Bognor Regis.
A memorial service for Sister Francis's life was held in Haddington Road Church, Dublin in October, 2016.
Sunday Independent