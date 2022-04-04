Siptu urges government to double the limit that bosses can give employees in tax-free vouchers

The Government has been urged to allow employers give tax-free vouchers worth €1,000 to workers to help offset soaring living costs.

Siptu deputy general secretary, Gerry McCormack, said the value of the vouchers permitted should double from €500 as workers struggle to cope with energy hikes.

He said higher-value vouchers plus extra leave could be used as bargaining tools with employers where pay deals that do not keep pace with inflation have already been agreed.

Inflation-proofed pay rises would be sought where employers could afford them when new agreements were being negotiated, he added.

Mr McCormack urged the Government to reassess the voucher value as unions prepare to lodge pay claims matching inflation.

Siptu organisers are meeting on Thursday to re-examine their wage strategy.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions president Kevin Callinan has indicated that demands for pay rises over 5.5pc may be on the way.

He said congress’s privatesector committee had already twice upgraded its advice on private-sector pay since the end of last year, and he believes they will “have to do so again”.

A Revenue spokesperson said any review of the voucher amount is a matter for the Department of Finance.

She said employers could give their employees a once-off “qualifying incentive” of €500-a-year tax free.

It had been €250 up to October 21, 2015.

“A qualifying incentive is defined as a voucher or other tangible non-cash benefit that is given by an employer to an employee in a year of assessment,” she said.

“Tax-free vouchers or benefits can be used only to purchase goods or services,” she said. “They cannot be redeemed for cash.”

However, she said due to the pandemic, Revenue has introduced a concessionary measure on the requirement for a single incentive.

This means an employer could either accelerate payment of the incentive if it was usually paid later in the year or make an additional payment.

However, the total value of two vouchers cannot be more than €500.

She said this was done “for employers who want to recognise the efforts of their employees working during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Previously, only one voucher could be given tax-free and any unused amounts could not be carried over to the next year.

“This concession applied for the 2020 and 2021 years of assessment and will continue for 2022,” she said.

“Revenue’s responsibility is to implement the tax legislation in place.

“Decisions on tax policy, including any changes to existing policy, is a matter for the minister for finance and the Oireachtas.”

Meanwhile, congress’s private-sector committee is expected to review its wage advice again shortly.

It revised guidance to union officials in February, advising them to lodge pay claims of between 2.5pc to 5.5pc.

Last December, the guidance was to seek increases of between 2.5pc and 4.5pc.