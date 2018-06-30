Sinn Féin TD absent from city award for murdered Garda Detective Jerry McCabe

Sinn Féin was not represented by a TD at an event which saw the Freedom of Limerick City bestowed on murdered Garda Detective Jerry McCabe.

Maurice Quinlivan, a Limerick City TD, did not attend the landmark ceremony in the city, attended by Det McCabe's widow Ann on Thursday evening.

Det McCabe was shot dead in the village of Adare on June 7, 1996, in an ambush by an IRA gang.

Pearse McAuley, from Strabane, Co Tyrone, and Jeremiah Sheehy, Michael O'Neill and Kevin Walsh, from Limerick, were jailed for manslaughter by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

McAuley had previously escaped from a prison in Brixton while awaiting prosecution over an IRA terror campaign in England.

His cellmate, senior IRA figure Nessan Quinlivan - brother of TD Maurice - also escaped.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin confirmed Mr Quinlivan was invited to the ceremony but said he was unable to attend as he was speaking in the Dáil.

"The party was represented at the event by its councillors and Councillor Malachy McCreesh spoke at the event on behalf of the party," the spokesperson said.

Fine Gael minister Patrick O'Donovan said the event was "the most important and significant event to be held in Limerick City" in many years.

It was, he said, a chance for the people of Limerick to say that the atrocity will never be forgotten and to formally recognise the heroic garda.

Speaking at the event, Det McCabe's wife Ann said it was a "very poignant" and "very proud day" for her family.

Gardaí used the opportunity to make a fresh appeal for information about his callous murder 22 years ago this month.

In the attack, 15 rounds were fired, killing Det McCabe and critically injuring Det Ben O'Sullivan, who was also awarded the Freedom of the City this week.

Det Gda McCabe and Det O'Sullivan were escorting a truck delivering cash to post offices when the attack occurred.

