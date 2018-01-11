Sinn Féin embroiled in new Kingsmill row as ex-councillor posts 'sick' joke on Facebook

Sinn Féin is embroiled in a new Kingsmill row after a former party councillor in the North posted his own sick joke about the massacre.

Michael McIvor, a former councillor for Ballinderry, wrote on Facebook: “We tried to break bread with the unionists but they were not interested – but here is a loaf they are interested in.”

Mr McIvor’s message was posted on Saturday, the day after Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff provoked outrage by posting a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head. Much of the shock over the video was down to the timing of Mr McElduff’s tweet, on the 42nd anniversary of the atrocity. Read More: Sinn Fein politician suspended from party over controversial Kingsmill video Mr McElduff insisted he had not made the link between his video and the massacre, which saw 10 Protestant workmen gunned down in cold blood.

He was suspended by the party for three months on full pay on Monday – a sanction that has been criticised for being too lenient. Former Cookstown district councillor Mr McIvor then posted a further comment online. The Sinn Féin member wrote: “Three months suspension on full pay – he will do that walking on his head.”

Kenny Donaldson, of Innocent Victims United, said: “This latest instance of mockery is sick and depraved. Is this individual still a member of Sinn Féin? If so will the party now expel that individual? Read More: Sinn Féin chairman calls Kingsmill video by one of its MPs 'inexcusable and indefensible' “These comments once again illustrate the contempt with which some Republicans view victims of the Provisional IRA.”

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “The posts by Michael McIvor do not represent the views of Sinn Féin ...Sinn Féin has contacted the local area about the posts. The matter is now being investigated by the local party structures.”

Online Editors