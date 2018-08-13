Sinn Féin activist caught cutting down FG poster

A key supporter of Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis has been photographed using a bolt-cutter to remove a poster advertising a Fine Gael-organised event in relation to new bus routes.

Sinn Féin supporter Mick McAdam attended the event, hosted by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock in Finglas, Dublin - before leaving to cut down the poster outside the venue.

After producing a set of bolt-cutters, Mr McAdam removed the poster in full view of those attending the meeting at the Shamrock Lodge bar last Wednesday.

Onlookers photographed the Sinn Féin supporter as he used the heavy-duty handheld tool to cut the cable ties holding up the Fine Gael poster.

Once the poster had been taken down from the lamp post, Mr McAdam put it under his arm and walked off.

Mr McAdam has previously been pictured online while canvassing alongside Mr Ellis in Finglas and is a regular attendee at Sinn Féin events in the area.

Mr McAdam with Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis

Mr Rock said he was "disappointed but not surprised" because Sinn Féin had a "history of making things disappear".

He continued: "It shows the anti-democratic streak that runs through Sinn Féin, from its membership to its unelected leadership.

"I'd know Michael McAdam to see. He is one of Sinn Féin's key people in Finglas. It is clear as day what happened here - they have been caught red-handed trying to suppress my work in Finglas."

Sinn Féin has turned down repeated requests for comment.

The party was sent photographs of the incident and was asked whether Mr McAdam had been told by the party to remove the Fine Gael poster.

Sinn Féin was also asked where Mr McAdam got the bolt-cutters.

However, the party's press office ignored emails, phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

Mr Ellis confirmed he had been contacted by Sinn Féin about the incident but insisted he didn't know anything about it because he was on holiday at the time.

Proof

"I don't want a prolonged conversation because I really don't want to comment on anything that I don't know anything about," he said.

When it was put to him that Mr McAdam works with him, Mr Ellis hung up the phone.

Mr Rock said: "Since 2016, some 168 posters of mine have gone missing at a cost of €10 per poster. We now have clear proof of one of them being taken by a key member of Sinn Féin in Finglas and we have reported it to the relevant authorities."

