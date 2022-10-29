Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin in U-turn over ‘sack’ civil servant remark

Eoin Ó Broin said he had been frustrated over top official's advice on housing

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin has backtracked from his statement that the chief economist in the Department of Finance be sacked — but he said the civil servant concerned should not continue to inform the Government’s housing policy.

As controversy erupted this weekend over Ó Broin’s comments — made in a tent at a music festival in Roscommon last month — the Sinn Féin TD yesterday told the Sunday Independent his remark was “ill-judged, off the cuff” but was borne of frustration with advice given to the Government that it should not increase housing spend.

Yesterday Micheál Martin weighed into the controversy. “These type of personal derogatory comments about civil servants have no place in Irish politics,” said the Taoiseach.

Ciaran Rohan, general secretary of the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants, said he was “absolutely happy to agree” with the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin’s intervention chimed with remarks by Leo Varadkar, who sought to associate Eoin Ó Broin’s criticism of chief economist John McCarthy with events in the UK — which saw short-lived chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sack the most senior official in the Treasury, before delivering a mini-budget that spooked the financial markets and subsequently caused mayhem in Britain.

The Tánaiste referred to Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty as “Kwasi Doherty”.

Yesterday the Taoiseach told the Sunday Independent: “We have seen what happened in the USA and UK when various governments dismissed objective opinions from civil servants, in some cases sacking them — it’s disruptive, shifty and risky.”

The controversy here has its roots in a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) in June last year, which said the State had the capacity to “prudently” borrow up to €7bn a year to provide extra funding to build thousands of additional social homes.

The ESRI recommendation broadly supported Eoin Ó Broin’s view that the State then had capacity to borrow to invest in housing.

However, the report caused consternation in the Department of Finance, according to released documents, with one official commenting: “Jaysus, that’s not helpful.”

Mr McCarthy, the chief economist, was given an advance copy of the ESRI report, and when the findings were explained to him, he replied: “FFS,” an abbreviation commonly understood to mean “for f**k’s sake”.

Officials then set about preparing a briefing document on the ESRI report for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, which stated: “The analysis in this report is detached from reality in many respects.”

Other documents prepared at the department also stated: “The reality is that there is no magic money tree.”

The ESRI report is still raised by members of the Opposition, who question the Government on why it has not fully heeded the advice.

Last month during a discussion on housing at the Night and Day music festival in Roscommon, Eoin Ó Broin outlined why he believed John McCarthy should be sacked.

Yesterday the Irish Daily Mail reported Ó Broin as saying: “I think John [McCarthy] should be sacked… You have a guy who knows nothing about housing, nothing at all. He is a very, very orthodox, I would argue, almost evangelical economist in terms of his way of seeing things. He was the kind of economist that advised government to do the kinds of things that they did before the crash.”

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell yesterday said Sinn Féin’s “threat to sack senior civil servants” who did not comply with the party’s thinking was “another worrying attempt to silence critics and suppress public debate”.

Ó Broin, when asked yesterday if he stood over his comment that John McCarthy should be sacked, said: “No. It was an ill-judged comment made during a conversation on the housing crisis. I was deeply frustrated with advice given to government that they should not increase investment in housing.

“At a time when an ever-growing number of people cannot access affordable homes, and increased investment in social and affordable housing is required to ensure those people can access affordable homes, such ill-conceived advice is a contributory factor to the housing crisis.

“I don’t believe the individual who gave the advice should be sacked. But I also don’t believe he should be informing government housing policy.”

John McCarthy has responsibility for the economic policy division in the Department of Finance.

Documents made public since June 2021 have revealed he and other officials were concerned by the ESRI report, prepared by economist and housing expert Kieran McQuinn.

McCarthy said the “reality is that the ESRI paper overlooks the massive commitments that government has already made in the area of housing”, and he added that it was a “gross simplification” to suggest that the provision of additional housing was purely a matter of increasing Exchequer funding.

“There are also significant non-fiscal constraints to achieving the desired level of output — a pandemic, labour shortages, material shortages. The sector is almost at full capacity.

“Ramping up funding even further would be reflected in further land-price inflation, construction-cost inflation and so on — and we do not have the capacity to absorb these increases.”

On the department’s memorandum, a section called “fiscal constraints” was also critical of the findings of the ESRI report.

“The reality is that interest rates will rise at some point and so the whole dynamic of investment will change,” it said.