Sinn Féin would reduce electricity prices by pegging them back to ‘pre-crisis levels’ at a cost of €1.7bn, says Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin are pushing for a once off double payment of child benefit in the upcoming Budget at a cost of €175m.

However, ministers are already considering such a proposal, which would be paid out to families before Christmas.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the Government should recognise that certain households face higher bills if they have children.

“[It would be a] once off payment to take account of the fact that there is higher energy consumption in larger households,” he told reporters at Leinster House.

He said Sinn Féin would welcome such a measure from Government.

“If they come forward with that, that would be welcome, but that in itself won’t cut it.”

He said the party is not currently proposing an increase in the rate of child benefit, which is €140 per month per child.

The party will be putting its alternative Budget proposals forward to Government in the coming weeks.

They include “cost of living cash payments” which are income linked, extending the 9pc VAT rate on gas and electricity prices and no excise duty on home heating oil.

Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin would reduce electricity prices by pegging them back to “pre-crisis levels” at a cost of €1.7bn.

“We need to see those prices brought back to pre-crisis level. What we would do is we would reduce that cap that electricity price during the winter months where households use between 50pc and 75pc of their energy usage.

He said the party’s plans to reduce electricity prices would cost €1.7bn on their own and the double payment of child benefit would cost €175m alone.

Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin cost of living measures would go much higher than the €2bn the Government is planning to spend.