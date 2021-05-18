| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin told PSNI up to 10,000 mourners were expected to attend Bobby Storey funeral

Mourners at the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey Expand

Close

Mourners at the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey

Mourners at the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey

Mourners at the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey

Allison Morris

An investigation has found that police were told in the days prior to his death last June that up to 10,000 people were likely to attend the funeral of Bobby Storey, who was gravely ill in hospital in England.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) was called in to investigate the PSNI handling of the veteran republican’s funeral arrangements by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Most Watched

Privacy