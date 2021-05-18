An investigation has found that police were told in the days prior to his death last June that up to 10,000 people were likely to attend the funeral of Bobby Storey, who was gravely ill in hospital in England.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) was called in to investigate the PSNI handling of the veteran republican’s funeral arrangements by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

The inspection report found “much of the public criticism of the PSNI following the funeral was unwarranted”. It said police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid-19 regulations at the funeral, and did so “without biasing one community over another”.

The west Belfast funeral attracted around 2,000 mourners at a time when stringent Covid restrictions were in place. The actions of 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, were referred to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), which later decided not to prosecute.

Mr Storey (64) was a senior republican figure and had formerly been IRA head of intelligence, later serving as chairman of Sinn Féin. He died following a lung operation in England.

The inspection report said that Gerry Kelly alerted police in mid-June that Mr Storey was in declining health and likely to die within days. The Sinn Fein MLA told police that around 10,000 people were expected at the funeral as similar numbers had attended the funeral of Martin McGuinness in March 2017.

On June 22, Mr Kelly phoned PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton to inform him Mr Storey’s funeral would take place the following week. There were a number of text messages, telephone calls and meetings between Mr Kelly and the PSNI Gold and Silver Commanders about the funeral.

Sinn Fein told police an events company had been asked to steward the funeral.

The report added: “Mr Kelly chose not to share his account of his conversations with the PSNI commanders in the run-up to the funeral with us.”

The inspection team found the PSNI took a consistent approach to investigating alleged breaches at similar funerals or events.

After taking independent legal advice, the inspectorate agreed that the PPS was right not to prosecute the politicians who attended the funeral, because there was no realistic prospect of convictions.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “Due to the complex and frequently changing Covid-19 regulations, we are not confident that there was enough evidence to prove to a court that any of the attendees at Bobby Storey’s funeral had knowingly committed an offence – and we therefore agree with the decision not to prosecute.

“I am reassured that the PSNI showed no bias in its handling of the funeral, and that the service would have taken the same approach if the funeral was held in a different community.

“The PSNI does however have lessons to learn from its handling of the funeral, and we have therefore made several recommendations to help it improve how it polices events in the future.”

In the wake of the funeral, the DUP pulled out of weekly Executive press conferences with Sinn Fein.

Ms O’Neill later apologised “for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey's own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".

The fall out from the decision not to prosecute led to calls for Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign. Mr Byrne welcomed the report’s findings saying they showed the global pandemic “presented insurmountable challenges for policing everywhere”.

He added: “We are committed to impartiality and are pleased that the report concludes that there was no bias in our handling of the funeral, and that the same approach would have been taken if the funeral was held within a different community.”

He said the report “supports the principle of early engagement recommending that this practice continues”.

Mark Lindsay of the Police Federation said the report pointed out the “confusing” health regulations officers were expected to enforce.

“It is acknowledged that these health regulations were difficult to interpret. In a situation where there was a glaring lack of clarity, there was an inevitability that it would cause difficulty,” he said.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “The inspectorate did have some criticisms of how the PSNI engaged with the event organisers before, during and after the funeral, but emphasised that since these were not especially serious failings, they did not justify individual officers being censured or called upon to resign.

“The report also highlights that all politicians and community leaders have a part to play in working with the police to build and maintain public confidence in policing, and that they should be mindful of the consequences, intended or otherwise, of their comments”, she added.

The DUP’s Mervyn Storey said: “If Sinn Fein had any sense of shame there should have been resignations following their wilful breach of the law.’’

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said the report showed “the invidious and impossible position that police officers were placed in”. “As is often the case, those tasked with managing difficult public order situations have become the focal point for political anger.

"The failures that day, and since, rest entirely with political leaders”.

