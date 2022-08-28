| 11.1°C Dublin

Sinn Féin TD warned of 'significiant conflict' between locals and Ukrainian refugees

Patricia Ryan, the Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North. Picture by Tony Gavin Expand

Mark Tighe

A Sinn Féin TD sent letters to more than 500 homes in Kildare warning of potential “significant conflict” between locals and Ukrainian refugees due to move into modular homes there.

Two weeks ago Patricia Ryan, TD for Kildare North, sent letters to residents in Newbridge about plans to build 30 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in the town alongside another 30 homes to be built in nearby Rathangan.

