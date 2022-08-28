Sinn Féin TD warned of 'significiant conflict' between locals and Ukrainian refugees

A Sinn Féin TD sent letters to more than 500 homes in Kildare warning of potential “significant conflict” between locals and Ukrainian refugees due to move into modular homes there.

Two weeks ago Patricia Ryan, TD for Kildare North, sent letters to residents in Newbridge about plans to build 30 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in the town alongside another 30 homes to be built in nearby Rathangan.

But Green Party senator Vincent Martin said he was concerned Ms Ryan’s letter “leaves itself open to mixed messaging which has the potential to whip up a cold atmosphere of fear in the local community”.

In it, she had said Sinn Féin supported the use of modular homes for Ukrainian families but said “the proposed sites are far from ideal”.

“These are areas with a very significant social housing need, where levels of homelessness are rising,” her letter said. “Other public services including GPs and school places are under serious pressure.”

The letter said that Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, had raised concerns that there needed to be extra resources in social housing, schools and medical services made available in areas where Ukrainians are housed in modular developments.

It went on to say there were “alternatives” such as holiday homes, “other forms of modular homes” and “refurbished large vacant buildings”.

Ms Ryan’s letter said all the proposed sites for emergency modular homes experience “high levels of social and economic deprivation” and there was a “need for a community dividend”.

Read More

“There is a concern that growing levels of homelessness and pending evictions in the areas where the modular units are being proposed could generate conflict,” she said.

The TD said this could be avoided if social housing provision was accelerated. Ms Ryan said that once the modular homes were in place there is a concern there will be little resourcing of community organisations to foster relations and integration.

“If this process is not managed right and the views of locally based representatives are not listened to, the potential for significant conflict with host communities is significant, which in turn could be exploited by small far right elements,” she said.

On Thursday there was a heated meeting in Newbridge involving more than 100 residents who complained over a lack of consultation.

The Leinster Leader reported that residents, who said they only found out about the development through Ms Ryan’s letters, raised concerns about flood problems, a lack of garda vetting for the Ukrainians, fears about antisocial behaviour and concerns over green space.

The Greens’ Mr Martin said earlier this summer he organised a large public meeting at Barretstown Castle to offer supports to Ukrainians.

“I was bowled over by the warm generosity and incredibly strong goodwill of all,” he said. “Regrettably a part of this letter leaves itself open to mixed messaging which has the potential to whip up a cold atmosphere of fear in the local community.

“It is vitally important that public representatives and all those in positions of leadership and authority continue to lead carefully and positively from the front with responsibility and unambiguous compassion.

“To do otherwise runs the serious risk of eroding Ireland’s amazing support for innocent people forced to flee their war-torn homeland.”

Sinn Féin did not respond to questions about Ryan’s letter.

A spokesman for Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Integration, said Ireland has welcomed more than 45,000 Ukrainians fleeing the invasion and partition of their country.

“The planned modular units are one temporary housing solution being advanced to help meet the demand,” he said. The department and the OPW will be “engaging with the local communities about the plans”.