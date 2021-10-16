| 13.1°C Dublin

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly: ‘Education must begin in primary schools to teach boys and girls how to treat one another’

Politician was harassed on a dark city street. She says it is time for schools to educate children on gender-based violence

Louise O'Reilly says education programmes should be rolled out to teach youngsters to be respectful of the opposite sex. Picture by: Gareth Chaney Expand

Ali Bracken

At the height of Covid restrictions in January, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly was harassed by a man as she walked through the city centre, as was another woman on the abandoned street. Such were their concerns that the two women — strangers — made a snap decision to get into the politician’s car and travel home together, in order to get away from the aggressive and threatening man as quickly as possible.

Now, says the TD, it is finally time for our society to address the threat of gender-based violence.

“What happened to me was a very minor incident. But I have never met a woman who hasn’t had an experience where they have felt threatened by a man. It is not acceptable,” she told the Sunday Independent.

