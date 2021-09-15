Sinn Féin TD claims Simon Harris is the person who leaked Katherine Zappone’s UN appointment

A SINN Féin TD has used Dáil privilege to name Higher Education Minister Simon Harris as the person who leaked Katherine Zappone’s appointment as a UN special envoy from a Cabinet meeting at the end of July.

Matt Carthy told TDs that “rather than dealing with the debacle Fine Gael were running a sting operation to expose that Simon Harris had leaked the appointment from the Cabinet meeting because that is how business is done”.

Mr Carthy made the remarks during an ill-tempered Dáil debate on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over the Government’s botched attempt to appoint Ms Zappone, the former children’s minister, to the part-time UN role.

Mr Carthy’s remarks about Mr Harris relate to an unnamed junior minister setting up a sting operation to establish if a Cabinet minister leaked details of the appointment which was initially made at a meeting of the Cabinet on July 28 before Ms Zappone later withdrew her name.

It emerged in August that the junior minister set up his senior colleague by pretending to be on a radio station talking about the Katherine Zappone controversy to see if the other minister would tell a journalist.

A spokeswoman for Mr Harris said this evening: "This was a clear misuse of Dail privilege and it is untrue."

Mr Carthy told the Dáil that Mr Coveney’s account of the Zappone appointment meant “either he is a very bad communicator or Katherine Zappone is a dope”.

“A former Cabinet minister wanted a job that would get her access in the UN and her Fine Gael friends bent over backwards to make it happen,” the Cavan-Monaghan TD said.

Earlier during the debate, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that TDs were being asked to accept that appointing Zappone was “a gross abuse of office” but argued this was “manifestly not the case”.

Mr Martin told TDs the Zappone controversy was “perfectly legitimate issue of public concern” and that the appointment was “handled carelessly”. He said that Mr Coveney was “acting in good faith” when he deleted text messages related to official business, including the appointment of Ms Zappone.

“By any fair measure, it would be completely out of proportion to remove a minister on the basis of what is involved in this matter,” Mr Martin said, while raising the issue of Sinn Féin members being appointed to several public boards in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Coveney tried to make up a job for a former Cabinet colleague and tried to sell “a cock-and-bull story” to the Oireachtas. She earlier accused the Fine Gael deputy leader of breaching Freedom of Information legislation by deleting the texts.

Also defending Mr Coveney, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that his party colleague was “diligent, knowledgeable, sincere and loyal”. Mr Varadkar said the minister was responsible for the restoration of the Stormont Executive, telling the Dáil: “He put back together the executive that Sinn Féin collapsed.”

Mr Varadkar accused Sinn Féin of using “grubby money” and running an “international centre of excellence” when it comes to cronyism. Sinn Féin TDs could be heard shouting “bulls**t” as Mr Varadkar made the remarks.

Several of Mr Coveney's Fine Gael colleagues defended the minister including ministers Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphreys and backbenchers Richard Bruton and Neale Richmond.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen accused Sinn Féin of “political gamesmanship” and accordingly said he would back Mr Coveney. But he said that it would be presumptuous to assume the Government would have majority support.

“There isn’t unanimous, wholesome or absolute confidence in the minister,” the former agriculture minister said, describing it as a “last chance moment for all concerned.”

Another Fianna Fáil backbencher Cathal Crowe backed Mr Coveney saying that the minister had taken several calls on the issue of an Irish family stuck in Kabul in Afghanistan in recent days.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin said that ministers make mistakes but said that what is required when it happens “is a full ventilation of the truth” but that this had not happened.

“No more than Donald Trump, the Government and the minister are not entitled to their alternative facts,” Mr Howlin, a former Cabinet colleague of Mr Coveney's, said.

Speaking at the end of the debate, Mr Coveney again apologised for his role in the debacle but insisted the attempt to appoint Ms Zappone was “in no way corrupt or dishonest”.

Underlining the fraught atmosphere in the Dáil chamber, Mr Coveney repeatedly called Mary Lou McDonald a “hypocrite” after the Sinn Féin leader said he had learnt nothing from the controversy.

