Sinn Féin TD apologises for old Facebook posts linking to 9/11 conspiracy theories and comparing NATO to Nazis

Under fire Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has apologised for old Facebook posts linking to conspiracy theories about 9/11 and for sharing content comparing the US to the Nazis.

Mr Browne said that the Facebook posts from 2014, 2015 and 2017 - when he was a Sinn Féin councillor in Tipperary - do not reflect his views and that he should not have posted them.

"These posts do not reflect my views. I apologise for these posts and I should not have posted them," Mr Browne said in a statement issued through the Sinn Féin press office.

Among the posts was one from December 2015, Mr Browne shared a post which suggested a hologram of a plane was used to fake the Twin Towers attacks on 11 September 2001, and wrote: "It would make you wonder."

In another post from 2014, he a shared a link to a story from Russia Today where the late Cuban president Fidel Castro was quoted comparing NATO to the Nazi SS, and criticising the US and Israel for creating Isis. Mr Browne wrote: "He may not be wrong."

Mr Browne has been accused of trying to censor an Oireachtas committee after he made a failed bid to move its meeting into a private session to discuss controversial remarks he made on local radio.

The new chair of the Oireachtas Petitions Committee was confronted by Fine Gael TDs over comments he made on Tipp FM yesterday, in which he admitted to calling to party members’ homes when he has disagreed with their social media posts.

In the same interview, Mr Browne said Sinn Féin needs to stop apologising for its “core belief” that Provisional IRA attacks were a continuation of the War of Independence.

Speaking on Tipp Today with Fran Curry, in relation to the recent Brian Stanley tweeting controversy, Mr Browne said: “Apologies – in my own personal view – they should stop.”

The remarks drew criticism from Fine Gael committee members, with the meeting eventually forced to adjourn following calls from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for Mr Browne to make a Dáil statement on his comments.

Deputy government whip Brendan Griffin said he was “very concerned” by the comments and asked for an explanation. “We can’t simply ignore this and move on as if nothing happened. Important that it is dealt with now,” he said.

Mr Griffin asked Mr Browne to commit to making a statement in the Dáil on the matter, a call backed by Fianna Fáil senator Eugene Murphy.

Mr Browne insisted the issue wasn’t on the agenda and urged members to listen to the interview. “I’ve explained and asked you out of courtesy to listen to the interview and come back to it,” he said. “Don’t attribute [to me] comments that have appeared in print media.”

Another Fine Gael TD, Eoghan Murphy, said what Mr Browne was doing “feels like censorship” after the Sinn Féin TD repeatedly tried to move the committee into private session to discuss its agenda and work programme.

With Fine Gael members refusing to accede to this, a vote was called. Mr Browne, fellow Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley, and senator Fintan Warfield backed going into private session, but the combined votes of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members meant the motion was lost 5-3.

Mr Browne said the decision of the committee to remain in public session presented “a quandary” and called an adjournment.

Sinn Féin later accused Fine Gael of disrupting the meeting. Mr Browne said in a statement: “The behaviour of Fine Gael at today's meeting of the Petitions Committee was very disappointing.

“They used a media interview I carried out on Tipp FM earlier this week to disrupt the meeting.”

Referring to his remarks on Tipp FM, Mr Browne said: “For the record, in the interview I made it very clear that I agree with Brian Stanley’s decision to apologise and I fully support him making a statement to the Dáil next week.

“During the interview I also talked in a wider way about the conflict and about the past.

“I said that there are conflicting narratives about the past and we shouldn’t paint one view as worse than the other. I said it is not about apologising or justifying – it was about moving beyond apologies to reconciliation.

“I called for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation process so that everyone can get around the table and discuss what happened and the way forward, because the reality is that every time the past is discussed there will be different views. It is our job to build a better future and that is what I intend to be part of.”

In the interview with Fran Curry yesterday, Mr Browne said he had called to party members’ homes when he has disagreed with their social media posts. “I would, and have done, down through the years. I have been chairman of my own cumann in Cashel,” he said.

It comes after a young Sinn Féin activist, Christine O’Mahony, criticised a party member who called to her home last week asking her to remove critical tweets. She has since quit the party.

The Tipperary TD strongly defended the content of his Dáil colleague Brian Stanley’s controversial IRA tweet, which has led to calls for him to step aside as Public Accounts Committee chair.

Mr Browne said that Mr Stanley’s apology over a controversial tweet – linking the IRA attack at Kilmichael, in which 17 Auxiliaries died, during the War of Independence and the Provisional IRA ambush at Narrow Water in 1979, which killed 18 British soldiers – “was [for] the upset some people had, the core beliefs are the same.”

