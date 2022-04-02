SINN Féin has solidified its position as the most popular party in the country at the expense of the Coalition parties in the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

The latest monthly poll shows Sinn Féin on 33pc, up two points on its position a month ago, making it by far the most popular party in the State.

Fine Gael is in second place on 22pc, an increase of one point on March, while Fianna Fáíl has fallen to 18pc (down two) having gone up three points in the March poll. The Green Party has fallen by one point to 3pc.

The aggregate fall in support for the Coalition parties this month is likely reflective of its difficulties in grappling with the spiralling cost of living and huge increases in home energy costs that have angered consumers.

Sinn Féin has repeatedly been raising the cost-of-living issue in the Dáil and across the airwaves urging the Government to introduce a mini budget with measures that would cost €1.4 billion. The party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald has also overtaken Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the leadership approval ratings.

Ms McDonald’s approval rating has risen by 0.1 to 4.1 out of 10 among voters, while Mr Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, has seen his approval rating slide back by 0.2 to 3.8 out of 10.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin remains the most popular of the four main party leaders with an approval rating of 4.3 out of 10 although this represents a fall of 0.4 on his result in March. Green Party leader Eamon is unchanged on 2.1 out of 10.

Meanwhile, new Labour leader Ivana Bacik will be encouraged by an increase in support for her party which is up one point to 4pc. However, it continues to trail behind the Social Democrats who are unchanged on 6pc.

Of the other parties, Solidarity-People Before Profit is down two points to 2pc, Aontú is on 3pc, up one point, and Independents and Others are on 10pc, up one on last month.

The sample size for the Ireland Thinks poll was 1,135 with a margin of error plus or minus 3pc.

For full poll coverage and expert analysis by Jody Corcoran and Kevin Cunningham see tomorrow’s Sunday Independent and independent.ie

