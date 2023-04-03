Sinn Féin social media posts are increasing risk of attacks on gardaí – Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris will today strongly criticise Sinn Féin for increasing the risk of attacks on members of An Garda Síochána through what he deems are “inaccurate and provocative posts on social media”.

In remarks clearly referring to a weekend post by Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, which borrows heavily from artwork relating to Land War evictions in Ireland of the late 19th century, Mr Harris is expected to say that this approach to an already sensitive issue is dangerous at a time when assaults, hostility, and aggression against gardaí are on the increase.

The minister’s comments will come as he addresses the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The social media post by Mr Ó Broin appeared on Saturday and depicted gardaí in uniform attending historic evictions. It was accompanied by a caption which read: “No words needed.”

Mr Ó Broin later defended the post and accompanying caption by arguing that he was directing his criticisms at government policy not the gardaí.

But while avoiding direct personal criticism, Mr Harris said the post indicated the real Sinn Féin attitude to the nation’s police force.

“The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women in An Garda Síochána,” Mr Harris told the Sunday Independent.

Other Fine Gael politicians demanded that Mr Ó Broin withdraw the posting and apologise. But the Sinn Féin deputy said it was done by a contemporary artist, borrowing from Irish history, with private security operatives conducting the eviction with gardaí also in attendance

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Michael McGrath has insisted that councils will get enough funds to help anyone who loses their home due to the end of the eviction ban.

Mr McGrath also said a new law obliging landlords to give first refusal to tenants wanting to buy their rented home will be in place “within a number of weeks”. But he refused to be more specific about the time frame.

He said the new draft law which will legally require a landlord to first offer a home they are selling to the tenant-in-situ for purchase is under preparation. The Minister said the Attorney General and parliamentary lawyers were working on the draft with officials from the Housing Department.