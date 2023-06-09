Sinn Féin senator brings case against Government in energy treaty row

Sinn Féin climate justice spokesperson Lynn Boylan says Ireland’s adoption of the Energy Charter Treaty was unconstitutional. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

The Government is facing a High Court challenge over its support for a controversial treaty that allows energy companies to sue countries for lost profits.

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan issued the proceedings in relation to the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) in the last few days.

In her claim, she says Ireland’s adoption of the treaty was unconstitutional and is seeking a declaration that its decisions have no validity in the State.

The move comes as opposition to the treaty grows in Europe and as Ireland potentially faces its first compensation claim under its provisions.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan refused last month to grant fossil fuel company Barryroe Offshore Energy a further licence for exploration off the south-west coast.

Its partner in the venture, Lansdowne Oil and Gas, quickly announced it was taking legal advice.

It specifically referenced the Energy Charter Treaty, which allows corporations to sue where a change of policy or regulations affects their revenues or anticipated revenues.

Mr Ryan said his decision was taken after an evaluation of the venture’s financial backing proved unsatisfactory, a power held under regulations in place since Barryroe first began work in Ireland, and not because of climate laws adopted since.

However, Barryroe ramped up the pressure yesterday, issuing a statement describing the decision as “surprising and extremely disappointing”.

It said the move had damaged the company’s ability to raise further working capital and threatened its continued viability. It said it was “considering all options in relation to the decision”.

Ms Boylan, who is Sinn Féin’s climate justice spokesperson, said Ireland must follow other EU member states in withdrawing from the treaty.

“The ECT is a toxic treaty that puts the interests of energy corporations and fossil fuel companies above those of citizens,” she said

“The investor chapter of the treaty bypasses our national courts in favour of closed-door tribunals and has had a chilling effect on states when it comes to climate action.

“The ECT and its private court system is not compatible with the Irish Constitution or with the European Court of Justice.”

The case is similar to that taken by Green Party TD Patrick Costello against the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) drawn up between Canada and EU member states.

The Supreme Court last year ruled for Mr Costello, saying it would be unconstitutional for Ireland to approve the deal. It left open a pathway to approval if changes were made to Irish law first, but that process has stalled.

The ECT was drawn up after the Cold War to protect companies investing in the volatile former Soviet market, but in recent times it has been used by European corporations against EU countries.

Signatories are required to give 20 years’ notice of withdrawal. Italy pulled out in 2016 and is farthest along the road to severing ties, while France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain have said they are withdrawing.

Comment was sought from the Department of the Environment, the lead department on the issue.