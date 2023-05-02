Sinn Féin politician ‘apologises unreservedly’ for sharing sectarian tweet

A Sinn Féin local council candidate has ‘unreservedly’ apologised for sharing a tweet which she says was done ‘in error’ on Monday night.

Aisling Flynn, who will be running for Michelle O’Neill’s party in south Lisburn during the upcoming council elections this month, retweeted an account that shared photographs of Rangers FC fans, accompanied by a caption using a sectarian slur.

The post has since been deleted, and on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Flynn said: “I retweeted an offensive post in error.

“I immediately removed the post as soon as I became aware of it this morning.

“I unreservedly apologise for the offence that this has caused.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson added: “Aisling Flynn retweeted the post in error, immediately removed it once aware and has unreservedly apologised.”

Ms Flynn is the latest election candidate to find themselves in hot water following social media issues.

Several controversial posts a DUP candidate made in the past caused controversy after they resurfaced in March, and he had also liked a tweet glorifying the gunmen involved in the UDA’s killing of eight people in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in 1993.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised historical social media posts by one of his party’s election candidates as “indefensible”, but said he believes Tyler Hoey is entitled to a second chance.

Mr Hoey is set to stand for the DUP as a council candidate in the Bannside area of Ballymena for Mid and East Antrim Council on May 18.

Mr Hoey also made references to the UDA in posts, appeared to have attempted to make a joke about the death of 39 immigrants in a lorry in 2019, and criticised lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.