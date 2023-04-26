Sinn Féin party worker attacked by woman in constituency office, TD tells Dáil

A TD’s assistant had to be given a tetanus injection after an attack in the constituency office that drew blood.

A 58-year-old woman has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act in the wake of the assault last week.

She was arrested in the street in Athy after earlier entering the office of Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan.

The victim (33) was abused, pummelled, scratched and had a laptop damaged in the sudden assault.

The attacker entered the public office on the pretext of seeking advice for her personal circumstances and was being interviewed by the staffer.

Ms Ryan was not present, but referenced the attack in the Dáil today.

Security for TDs in their homes and offices was become a live issue after a series of threats and acts of vandalism.

The victim told Independent.ie: “It happened at 10am, just after we opened. A lady walked in off the street.

“I later found out that the gardaí had been trying to get her sectioned for the whole of the previous week.

“She sat down and started to talk about her situation but soon became extremely aggressive.

“She picked up a bottle of hand sanitiser that we provide for visitors and threw it at my head.

“She then grabbed me and was squeezing my arm. She started scratching and scraping my arm and drew blood.

“Then she grabbed my laptop off the table and threw it on the floor.”

The woman remained shouting as the staffer managed to phone the gardaí – but Athy garda station did not immediately pick up, she said.

The gardaí were eventually alerted by the TD’s husband, Michael Ryan. An arrest was made soon after.

Ms Ryan told the Taoiseach today: “It pains me to have address the chamber about such a personal issue, but I wish to bring up a recent attack that was carried out against a member of staff in my constituency office.

“During this incident, a 999 call went out to An Garda Síochána, while continued attempts were made to de-escalate the situation.

“The difficulties that have been experienced by the 999 dispatchers to obtain local assistance is very concerning.

“Equally concerning is the Government's continued failure to provide adequate mental healthcare services to those who need it most.”

Ms Ryan added: “It is unacceptable that those who are pleading with the HSE to be admitted to mental health services are instead left to fend for themselves.

“This highlights the urgent need for this Government to increase funding into mental health services, as well as increased ambition in resourcing and recruitment for An Garda Síochána.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar replied: “I am very sorry to hear about what occurred in the deputy's constituency office.

“We are doing exactly those things. There was funding this year to recruit 1,000 gardaí. The mental health budget is now well over €1bn per year.

“Not that long ago, it was barely €800m. As long as there is no fundamental change in economic policy, or economic philosophy, we will continue to be able to fund these measures.”

In a statement to Independent.ie tonight, the Garda Press Office said: “On the 18th April 2023, following a number of calls from the public of public order incidents and a female acting erratically in Athy, Co Kildare, gardaí arrested and detained a female under provisions of Section 12 of the Mental Health Act, 2001.”