Sinn Féin 'not aware' Cllr Paddy Holohan would receive mayor nomination

Sinn Féin was “not aware” that South Dublin County Councillor Paddy Holohan would be put forward for a nomination for the position of Mayor at the council’s AGM this evening.

The councillor, who was put on a suspension following his controversial comments about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his podcast in February, was nominated by Sinn Féin colleagues at the AGM today.

Cllr Louise Dunne put him forward for the position and party colleagues voted for him.

He received five votes, including that of his own.

“Cllr. Paddy Holohan was recently readmitted to membership having served a five month suspension. Nominations in respect of Council positions are a matter for Council groups. The party was not aware of his nomination,” a Sinn Féin spokesperson said this evening.

Writing on his Instagram after the AGM concluded, Cllr Holohan said he was “honoured” to have received the nomination.

“Honoured to be nominated in the running for Mayor of South Dublin by my @sinn_fein comrades, Congratulations to the incoming mayor and a job welldone to the outgoing Mayor @vickicasserly [sic],” he wrote.

Fianna Fáil’s Ed O’Brien secured the Mayor position with 38 votes, an overwhelming majority.

Independent Cllr Mick Duff said that he was “surprised” that Sinn Féin put forward a nominee.

“I was surprised to see it and I think other councillors were too, we didn’t expect that they would have put forward someone this year,” he told Independent.ie.

“I voted for Ed, he is a councillor’s councillor and I am delighted he got the position,” he added.

Cllr Ed O'Brien said he didn't have a "great issue" with Sinn Féin putting a nomination forward.

"That's Sinn Féin's business, how they deal with their internal matters, is a matter for them. Regardless of who was put forward, I had sufficient votes to get me over the line and that was my primary focus today," he said.

Mr Holohan was suspended by the party earlier this year after it emerged he had made a string of offensive and controversial comments on his “No Shame” podcast.

The MMA fighter had suggested that "loads" of underage girls were having sex with men and then blackmailing them for sums of money up to €10,000.

He was also accused of racism and homophobia after he said that Leo Varadkar’s “blood ran to India” and that the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

After the comments came to light in the media, Mr Holohan was swiftly suspended from the party. Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, said at the time that the councillors remarks had been “beyond offensive.”

“I actually find them upsetting. I'm very, very shocked at the comments made and the party's disciplinary procedure is now activated as we speak,” she said.

Queries from the Irish Independent to Sinn Féin in April over whether Mr Holohan was still suspended went unanswered. South Dublin County Councillors said that Mr Holohan would still show up to meetings, which he had a right to do as an independent if he was still suspended by his party.

However, at a council meeting in May a limit was put in place where parties could only have half of their representatives present in order to maintain social distancing. A councillor, who did not want to be named, said that it was “made clear that Paddy Holohan was part of the Sinn Féin grouping.”

Earlier this year, Mr Holohan was discussing female only gyms on his podcast when he claimed that he would be criticised for having male only gyms. He was interviewing Terry McMahon, the film director, who pointed out to Mr Holohan that there were a lot of “scum men” out there.

"Now, saying that, I just want to stop you on that, there is some fucking scum women out there as well. And I just want to say to you, there’s a situation that I heard during the week... somebody was underage, the [other] person didn’t know they were underage, the girl pursued the guy. Got whatever she needed, had pictures, had videos, and then said 'I want 10 grand',” Mr Holohan said.

"And that was, that wasn’t the first person, there was loads of them. What is that kind of situation is that that’s going on in society now? I have two sons. It petrifies me, petrifies me that somebody could turn around and say I’m literally just going to say that you attacked me if you don’t give me 10 grand. And people go, ‘no, that doesn’t happen’. It absolutely, I put my hand on my heart and tell you it does happen. And it is happening out there. So, what happens there?"

Online Editors