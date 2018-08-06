Sinn Fein NI leader Michelle O’Neill suffers broken leg

Sinn Fein Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill has broken her leg, her party has confirmed.

The former Stormont health minister is said to be recovering well following the incident.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill took part in a panel discussion at St Mary’s University College in west Belfast about Women and the Good Friday Agreement.

The event was part of the West Belfast Festival.

Sinn Fein has not disclosed any further detail about the incident.

“Michelle O’Neill suffered a leg break in an accident,” a Sinn Fein spokesman said.

“She underwent a procedure and is recovering well.”

Press Association