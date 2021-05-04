Sinn Féin MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan say they will not contest next election amid overhaul of party in Derry

Sinn Féin MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have confirmed they will not contest the next Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Their decision comes amid a review of Sinn Féin’s structure in Derry with the Foyle MLA Ms Anderson one of several members asked to consider their positions.

It follows concerns from the party leadership around recent election results and governance issues, with an Assembly election on the horizon next year.

Ms Anderson published a video on her Twitter page this evening confirming that she would not run in the next election.

"There is a privilege in being a public representative standing up for people. I will miss not doing that,” she wrote.

She said she had received solidarity from supporters "across Derry and beyond" who had been urging her to remain in her role.

She described it as a difficult time for both herself and Ms Mullan.

"The national leadership correctly wants to re-energise our base and since coming back from Europe I have sought to do just that," she said.

"Throughout my life as a republican I have always put our struggle first and so, in wanting what the leadership believe to be best for it, I have decided not to seek the nomination to contest the next assembly election."

She added that she would support whoever the local membership selected as a candidate for the May 2022 poll, to help build support in the constituency.

A short time later Ms Mullan tweeted: “I confirm that I will not be seeking a nomination to stand for @sinnfeinireland at the next Assembly Election.”

She added: “It has been a great privilege to represent and work for the people of Derry. I will continue to be a SF activist and I look forward to a new chapter in my life.”

According to the Irish Examiner, Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan were told earlier this month that as part of a long investigation into the Derry branch of Sinn Féin, launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions.

It is believed both women were given until June to decide if they will resign.

Both were co-opted into their seats in the Stormont Assembly. Ms Anderson first joined the Assembly in 2007, later becoming the party's MEP in 2012.

She was again co-opted as MLA for Foyle in January 2020, having lost her seat in Brussels when Britain left the EU.

Ms Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson's niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Ms McCallion was elected as an MP.

Ms McCallion lost the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood by more than 17,000 votes in December 2019.





Belfast Telegraph