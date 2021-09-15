| 15°C Dublin

Sinn Féin members get roles in the North

Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin. Photo: Tony Gavin
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald at party think-in in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald at party think-in in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald at party think-in in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Hugh O'Connell

FORMER presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada and the North’s former finance minister are among several Sinn Féin members who have been appointed to Northern Ireland government agencies and cross-Border bodies.

Ms Ní Riada is one of five Sinn Féin members on the board of Foras Na Gaeilge.

She is one of nearly two-dozen appointments to boards and agencies linked to Sinn Féin that have been identified by Fianna Fáil in an internal research document compiled on foot of the Katherine Zappone UN envoy controversy.

The document states that Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Sinn Féin’s former Stormont finance minister, is serving on the board of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Former Sinn Féin Stormont special adviser Jarlath Kearney serves on the Equality Commission and the Parole Commission in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin said all appointments to public bodies are subject to oversight and approval by the Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The positions are publicly advertised with an interview process.

It said appointments to cross-Border bodies require the approval of the North-South Ministerial Council, which the Taoiseach co-chairs.

“Therefore, no political party has the authority to simply appoint people to public bodies, let alone make up a job and appoint a friend to it,” a spokesperson said.

