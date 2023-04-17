Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says comments made about her during Regency trial were ‘false and deeply offensive’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised what she called “false and deeply offensive comments” about her during the Regency Hotel murder trial.

In a statement published after Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was found not guilty, Ms McDonald said she had never met or received financial supports from him.

She said she wanted to “set out the facts” following the landmark trial which saw her former protege and Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall give evidence against Mr Hutch.

“I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch. The record shows, that I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs, drug dealers and anti-social elements, and I will continue to do so,” Ms McDonald said.

“Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Féin. Had I known what he would become involved in he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office – I would not tolerate that,” she added.

During the trial, a recording of Dowdall and Hutch talking was played in which the former councillor suggested The Monk had provided Ms McDonald with votes and money.

In the covert recording, Dowdall criticised Ms McDonald for not attending the funeral of the Hutch’s brother Edward who was shot dead in retaliation for the Regency Hotel murder.

“But yous were good enough Gerard to use for votes, yous were good enough to use for money,” Dowdall said.

In her statement, Ms McDonald said the murder of David Byrne at the boxing weigh-in in the Regency Hotel in 2016 was a “brutal and callous crime”.

She noted there were two successful convictions in relation to the attack with Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney facing sentencing for their roles in the gangland killing.

“I commend the gardaí and the courts for their work, and I know that the gardaí will not cease in their efforts until those responsible for the murder are brought to justice,” she said.

“I also know that the gardaí will continue to investigate and confront organised crime within the community and they have my and my party’s full and wholehearted support in this endeavour.

“The gardaí and the criminal justice system must continue to effectively and relentlessly target the organised crime bosses, their operations and their assets and be given all the resources and powers they need.

“We need targeted and substantial investment in community development, education and employment, particularly in those areas of our cities where organised crime gangs are recruiting members and where their malign influence has had a devastating effect on social cohesion,” she added.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News, Ms McDonald insisted that if she knew what Dowdall would “go on to do”, he would not have been “near me, he would not have been near Sinn Féin and certainly, he would not have been running for public office”.

She said that at the time Dowdall stood for Sinn Féin at the local elections, he was a “regular person”.

“He was a very successful businessman from the inner city. He was married to a woman who was a serving civil servant. He had a lovely family. He was a regular person. He came from the inner city but he was a person who had done well,” she said.

"There was nothing to suggest to me that he would go on to carry out the kind of criminal actions that he did. I did not know that, how could I know that? I would dare say that people in his ambit, his list of business clients…they didn’t know either.

"Let me reiterate, had I known, clearly had I any inkling of what his future behaviour would amount to, he would not have been anywhere next, nigh or near us.”

Ms McDonald insisted that Dowdall is responsible for his crimes and argued that the “vast majority of people in Sinn Féin or anywhere else, don’t behave” as he did.

Reacting to Ms McDonald’s earlier statement, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said Sinn Féin needs to explain its candidate vetting process.

"Every time a party selects a candidate to run for them in the local elections or a general election, they do inquiries in respect to that candidate and what Mary Lou and Sinn Féin need to say is what inquiries did they do in respect of Jonathan Dowdall when they selected him as their candidate in 2014,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“It’s a political charge. If this was a Fianna Fáil councillor, what do you think Sinn Féin would be doing? It’s a political issue and it’s a legitimate issue of public importance the fact that a person who has been convicted of facilitation in respect of the Regency murder was a Sinn Féin councillor,” he added.

Speaking on the same programme, former Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy said gardaí must remain “objective” and there will not be an “emotional” response from those involved in the investigation.

“Their role is to collect and present all the available evidence…and the courts will challenge every aspect of that investigation, including how the evidence was obtained and they’ll apply a standard to it,” Mr Healy said.

“We can see from the court today and the ruling that came out, that the reliability of the key witness [Jonathan Dowdall] was the feature coming out of it. They found him not to be reliable.”

Mr Healy said the Regency Hotel attack “devastated” the north inner city, as it escalated a feud that resulted in people who “knew each other intimately” being caught up in the gangland war.

“They literally lived around the corner from each other. People who had relationships, family relations and friendships for generations were afraid to say hello on the streets. They were afraid to be found together, just in case they would be tagged as one side or the other. You had key targets dropping their children off at the same schools in the morning,” he said.

“It's fractured the community and I think it'll take generations for this to pass through. So, a really, really negative impact on the community for sure,” he added.

Reacting to this afternoon’s court rulings, a spokesperson for Justice Minister Simon Harris said: “The minister also notes An Garda Síochána's investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016, remains live and is continuing.

“An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts.”

Meanwhile, Independent North Inner City Councillor Nial Ring said the “overwhelming feeling” among residents in the community today, “was that the whole trial was a distraction and that it was now time for us to get on with our lives”.

"Of course people were interested in the trial, but it was a painful reminder of the horrible events that took place during the feud in the north inner city since 2016,” he said.

“It is onwards and upwards for this community, the end of the trial is hopefully another milestone which will eventually see the closing chapter in the nightmare which was the Hutch/Kinihen feud written,” he added.