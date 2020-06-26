Sinn Féin hierarchy claims it was 'not aware' Paddy Holohan would get nomination for mayor

Sinn Féin hierarchy claims it was “not aware” that controversial councillor Paddy Holohan would be put forward for a nomination for the position of mayor.

The councillor, who was suspended following controversial comments about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his podcast in February, was nominated by Sinn Féin colleagues for Mayor of South Dublin County. Cllr Louise Dunne put him forward for the position, and other party colleagues voted for him. He received five votes, including his own.

This evening, a spokesperson for Sinn Fein said Cllr Holohan was recently readmitted to membership having served a five month suspension.

“Nominations in respect of Council positions are a matter for council groups. The party was not aware of his nomination,” they added.

Writing on his Instagram after the AGM concluded, Cllr Holohan said he was “honoured” to have received the nomination.

Fianna Fáil’s Ed O’Brien secured the Mayor position with 38 votes. He said he didn’t have a “great issue” with Sinn Féin putting a nomination forward.

“That’s Sinn Féin’s business, how they deal with their internal matters, is a matter for them. Regardless of who was put forward, I had sufficient votes to get me over the line and that was my primary focus today.”

But Independent Cllr Mick Duff said that he was “surprised” that Sinn Féin councillors put forward a nominee.

And Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan has said that the nomination sent out a wrong signal and was insensitive.

“At a time when millions of people across the world have shown solidarity to the Black Lives Matter Movement and on the weekend of Pride, it is deeply disappointing that Sinn Féin would nominate a candidate for mayor who displayed ethnic prejudices towards our Taoiseach," Cllr Geoghegan said.

"Cllr Paddy Holohan previously suggested that because Leo Varadkar was of mixed ethnicity that he is somehow unable to display the same passion for Ireland as him.

"Mary Lou McDonald should clarify whether she is supportive of Cllr Holohan becoming a Sinn Féin mayor and pledge that her party will not honour or reward public representatives who display prejudice of any form.”

Mr Holohan was suspended by the party earlier this year after it emerged he had made a string of offensive and controversial comments on his ‘No Shame’ podcast.

The MMA fighter had suggested that “loads” of underage girls were having sex with men and then blackmailing them for sums of money up to €10,000.

He was also accused of racism and homophobia after he said that Leo Varadkar’s “blood ran to India” and that the person who is elected Taoiseach should be a family man.

Online Editors