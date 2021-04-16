Sinn Fein councillor apologises for 'offensive' Prince Philip comments

Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown has apologised for an “offensive” comment he made on social media following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last Friday.

Mid and East Antrim councillor James McKeown wrote “one less racist”.

In another post, Mr McKeown wrote: "Wonder if Prince Philip will come back the same person after dying saying he's 55 and still going strong” in reference to Rangers Football Club’s administration and subsequent return to the Scottish football league.

Both posts were later deleted.

Speaking at a special meeting of Mid and East Antrim council this week, which was held remotely due to Covid restrictions, he said: “I would have liked to have been in the chamber but circumstances did not allow this.

“I would also like to apologise for the offensive social media posts and note that they have been removed.

“I would like to offer on behalf of Councillor Ian Friary and myself condolences to all who hold Prince Philip in such high esteem and to his family who are now grieving for a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and to those who knew him as a friend and confidante. May he rest in peace in the arms of an ever-loving God.”

The meeting was held for councillors to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at Windsor Castle last Friday at the age of 99.

Separately, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald offered “sincere condolences” to the royal family after Prince Philip’s death.

“Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss,” she said.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has acknowledged the "significant impact" of the royal family in terms of reconciliation and said she made a public statement on his death as it was the “right thing to do”.

Belfast Telegraph