Sinn Féin candidate admits ‘gay perverts’ article was offensive to LGBTQ community

A Sinn Féin election candidate has apologised after previously claiming hundreds of “gay perverts”, some of whom he suggested were paedophiles, were meeting to have sex near a children’s playground in Co Mayo in the middle of the day.

Tony Geraghty, who Sinn Féin has picked to run for Mayo County Council in next year’s local elections, wrote in an article published in 2008 that “drooling perverts are getting off” whilst children played in a playground beside Lough Lannagh in Castlebar.

In the front page story for the now-defunct Mayo Echo, headlined ‘Castlebar Lake Attracts Hundreds of Perverts’, Mr Geraghty, who edited the freesheet, claimed “hundreds of perverts are descending on Castlebar every week as the town has become the ‘cruising’ capital of Connaught”.

The article included a picture of an identifiable man whom Mr Geraghty alleged was having sex “in plain view of passersby" and a car with its registration plate highlighted. Mr Geraghty threatened to publish more pictures of men whom he claimed were having sex in public near the lake.

In a statement issued through Sinn Féin, Mr Geraghty admitted the article was “offensive to the LGBTQ community” and claimed he apologised “at the time”. However, Mr Geraghty strongly defended the piece in a lengthy interview on RTÉ’s Liveline in early June 2008 and claimed some of the men were “paedophiles or have an interest in paedophilia". He also published a follow-up defence of the piece in the next edition of the Mayo Echo.

Mr Geraghty, who describes himself as a “passionate and committed community activist”, will run for Sinn Féin in the Castlebar local electoral area in next June’s local elections.

He is described locally as a Sinn Féin activist for many years who played a key role nationally for the party in its 2020 general election success. He is a member of Castlebar Chamber of Commerce and Breaffy GAA Club.

In his statement, Mr Geraghty said: “Approximately 15 years ago I was the editor of a local newspaper in Mayo that published an article about men frequenting a local lake in the town. The tone and language were offensive to the LGBTQ community, and unhelpful to those who feared coming out to friends and family. I took full responsibility for publishing the article.

“I apologised at the time for the tone and language, and for the offence that was caused, and I do so again. It was a mistake, it was wrong, and I learned from it. I can only promise in the future to try hard to use language that is inclusive, and non-offensive, and I will do my very best to do so.

“I am glad that the Ireland of today is a more inclusive society than it was then, and I am committed to protecting our LGBTQ community from all forms of prejudice and discrimination”.

The 2008 Mayo Echo story included pictures of used condoms on the ground and a picture of a tree with a caption that stated: “The branch in the centre of the picture is well worn from use by the men.”

Below a picture of the car park beside the lake, Mr Geraghty referred to “gay perverts” and claimed that men had been arriving during the day “propositioning passers-by, including teenagers, for casual sex”.

He outlined details of an “investigation” carried out by the Mayo Echo and claimed scores of men were arriving at the car park every day before making their way to remote spots to engage in sexual activity.

“Unbeknown to parents who are minding their children playing on the swings or the slide, drooling perverts are getting off whilst watching their children,” he wrote.

Mr Geraghty’s article claimed teenagers were propositioned for sex by older men which “might lead to sexual attacks in the future”. The spot was now a “no-go area for ordinary visitors and walkers”, he claimed.

The article claimed there was a Garda undercover operation in place and that men had been arrested for having sex in public. But during Mr Geraghty’s subsequent appearance on Liveline it emerged that no such operation was in place nor had arrests been made or complaints filed to An Garda Síochána.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline in early June 2008, Mr Geraghty strongly defended the piece. He said the spot by Lough Lannagh had been posted on a “swingers website” and this had led to an increase in it being used by gay men for sex.

He described spending weeks for over a year at the spot in question observing what was happening and speaking to some men who told him they were married and “just wanted an anonymous spot to do this and they were quite open about what they were doing”.

He said he told them it was “disgusting what they were at in a public place” and added: “I told them that I would be writing a story on this if they didn't stop, I'd be monitoring the area and I asked them not to come back to the area to engage in this activity.”

He said that he had found condoms and tissues on the ground along with copies of "magazines targeted at young boys" that were, he said, "left in the vicinity of where this activity is going on within two feet of where I saw men having sex". However, it later transpired that these were copies of a children’s comic.