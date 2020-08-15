Sinn Féin calls on Fáilte Ireland chairman to resign after he travels to Italy on holiday amid Irish staycation push

Sinn Féin has called on a tourism chief to resign after he travelled to Italy on holidays amid a drive to promote staycations in Ireland.

The Irish Independent exclusively revealed today that Fáilte Ireland chairman Michael Cawley went to Italy on his holidays, which is on the Green List.

The news comes while Fáilte Ireland is carrying out a "major drive to encourage people to take domestic breaks" and the Government has introduced a tax rebate to encourage people to spend their holidays in Ireland.

Flight: Chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley. Photo: Damien Eagers







Sinn Féin spokesperson on Tourism, Imelda Munster TD has called for Mr Cawley to resign, calling his vacation abroad “an error of judgement”.

“The Chairman of Fáilte Ireland’s decision to holiday abroad in Italy was clearly an error of judgement.

“It undermines his own organisation’s campaign to support staycations and shows he does not have sufficient faith in the very industry he is employed to promote,” she said.

She added that his position is now “untenable” and that this decision undermines his credibility

“Mr Cawley’s poor judgement has made his position untenable and he should now step down.”

“There has been a major drive to help the sector by encouraging people to take a staycation at home and support Ireland’s tourism industry. Michael Cawley has been at the helm of this drive.

“His decision to holiday abroad undermines his credibility and the campaign for people to holiday locally.”

She also raised concerns that his decision to travel abroad is “contrary to Government advice”.

“I am also concerned that Mr Cawley’s decision to holiday overseas is contrary to Government advice that people should not make non-essential journeys abroad in order to limit the spread of Covid-19,” Deputy Munster added.

“We all need to holiday at home, not only to support the local tourism industry but also to support public health efforts and ensure the virus does not resurge due to international travel."

Online Editors