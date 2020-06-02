Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Dalkey after sewer pipe collapses

Work is underway in Castle Street, Dalkey Co Dublin to repair the sinkhole caused by the burst sewer pipe (Photo: Cllr Justin Moylan)

A sinkhole has opened up in the middle of Dalkey after an underground sewer pipe collapsed.

Castle Street, where the hole appeared, has been closed off while work is underway on fixing the damage.

The county council have excavated a section of the road so that work can take place of the broken pipe.

While the hole appeared suddenly as the tarmac of the road fell away, there were no injuries reported or damage sustained by any vehicles.

Locals were reportedly shocked at first, thinking that this was a natural sinkhole given the recent hot weather, but local Councillor Justin Moylan confirmed that it was a burst pipe that caused the damage.

"There was an existing sewer pipe under the road which had collapsed and then subsequently caused a sink hole right in the centre of Castle Street in Dalkey," he told Independent.ie.

"In fairness to the council they were actually on it within an hour of it happening and they have dug up here a fairly deep excavation. I would imagine it's going to require a temporary reinstatement overnight for a more complete repair job to what ever caused the issue but they are hoping to have the street opened up very shortly, some time this evening or tomorrow."

Mr Moylan said that he thinks repairs on the road will go on overnight, but that the road will be reopened with a temporary fixture.

"The street is closed. It's a fairly deep hole that takes up around half of the roadway. I assume they'll have the road reopened soon with temporary measures like a steel plate, but I'd expect there'll be ongoing work in the meantime to fix the original problem," he continued.

"It's not unsafe at the moment and there's no danger of anybody falling into a hole because it's all cordoned off."

Gardaí confirmed that they are at the scene to assist with traffic diversion..

