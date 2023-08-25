Single manager appointed to Templeogue College after four board members resign

The Spiritan Education Trust has appointed a single manager to take over the running of Templeogue College in Dublin after four members of the board of management resigned.

The school has been at the centre of controversy over staff-management tensions and a recent Department of Education inspectors whole-school evaluation found “significant number of teachers were disaffected”.

The inspectors identified strengths at the 698-pupil all boys’ school in south Dublin including positive student-teacher relationships

Among the areas the inspectors identified for improvement were policy development and communication.

They rated the overall quality of management in the school was “satisfactory with some less than satisfactory practices”.

Inspectors also reported that the “school community recognised that communication required significant improvement in order to facilitate trusting, positive, professional and productive working relationships”.

Some months prior to the inspectors’ visit, the board appointed a workplace facilitator on the recommendation of the Spiritan Education Trust, which is the school’s patron body.

The inspectors also recommended that teachers and senior management participate in a Health and Safety Authority ‘Work Positive’ programme, which had been initiated to drive positive change and improve working relationships.

Spiritan Education Trust executive director Dr Nicholas Cuddihy sent a letter to parents as the new school year got underway to update them on developments.

He advised that the stepping down of four members meant the board was not quorate. In other words, it did not enough members to hold valid meetings.

Dr Cuddihy announced the appointment of a single manager, while it awaits the appointment of new board of management.

“The responsibility for the governance of the school falls back on us as patron”, Dr Cuddihy stated.

It is an unusual move, but not unprecedented.

Dr Cuddihy stated that the appointment of a single manager would support the school in implementing the inspectors’ recommendations, while awaiting the appointment of a new board.

“This is a mechanism that has been used before in schools to provide an injection of focused governance expertise for a period of time.

“The manager will oversee the implementation of the recommendations of the whole school evaluation and prepare for a new board of management to take over, ideally before the end this academic year,” he stated

Dr Cuddihy said while they identified the best candidate for this role, they had asked Mr Tom Sheridan to act as single manager in the interim.

“Tom is a highly experience school leader and a member of the executive team of the Spiritan Education Trust”, he stated.