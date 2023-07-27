Sinéad O’Connor’s message to fans before her death flagged release of new album in 2024

Sinéad O’Connor told fans earlier this month that she was in the process of finishing an album which she would release early next year, before her death was announced on Wednesday.

The iconic musician and activist’s death was confirmed by her family yesterday. She was 56.

In a recent message to fans posted on Twitter, Sinéad confirmed she had moved back to London, would soon finish an album she had been working on and hoped to go on tour next year.

“Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home. Soon finishing my album. Release early next year...Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025,” Sinéad said on her social media account.

Some fans doubted the veracity of the claim given scam accounts which Sinéad said had been impersonating her recently, so the singer posted a short video to fans soon after in which she confirmed her move to London and said “I hope you are all happy”.

In the video, Sinéad also showed her fans the Martin Johnny Cash electro acoustic guitar on the wall of her apartment and said she would be writing new songs after her move to the UK. She also tweeted her excitement about going to the ballet in London.

Fans worldwide have been expressing their condolences after Sinéad’s death, with many newspapers worldwide featuring front-page tributes to the Dubliner.

Last night, in a statement, the singer’s family confirmed her death and said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins led the political tributes to the long-time activist, with Mr Varadkar adding: “her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

President Higgins said: “To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.

“The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received. Her accomplishments included a body of work for film through the production of perfectly chosen and widely acclaimed lyrics”.

Ms O’Connor’s death is “not being treated as suspicious,” UK police confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in south London just after 11am yesterday morning, following reports that a woman was unresponsive.

In a statement, police said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."