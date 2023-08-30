Sinéad O’Connor’s children and family thank fans for ‘outpouring of love’

The family of Sinéad O’Connor have thanked the Irish public and her fans across the world for the “outpouring of love and affection” following her death.

The 56-year-old singer and musical icon was found death in her apartment in London by Met police on 26 July.

Sinéad is survived by three children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her 17-year-old son, Shane, died in January 2022.

Her children and other family members have now shared a notice acknowledging the support they received since the singer’s passing.

The statement, issued in the Irish Times, reads: “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing.

"Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

Drone shows large Sinéad O’Connor tribute sign on Bray Head prior to singer's funeral

Her family also acknowledged the media for respecting their privacy in covering the service.

“Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing,

“Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family,” their statement continued.

“We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.

Bob Geldof, Bono, The Edge and Damien Dempsey were among the mourners at Sinead’s private funeral service on August 8.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were also in attendance at the private service

Before her funeral, Sinead’s remains were taken on a final journey along Strand Road in Bray, Co Wicklow, stopping at the home she’d lived in for 15 years.

Thousands of people lined the route to bid her a last farewell and show their love for the Irish singer who won their hearts.

Her family also thanked her fans and former neighbours for the gesture.

“Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing.

“The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

The statement also thanked Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin for her leading of the service and for speaking at the interment, as well as Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues “for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies”.

Others thanked in the statement included the musicians for their contributions to the ceremony, the repatriation company that brought O’Connor’s body back to Ireland, and staff at the venue for the family gathering, Powerscourt House.