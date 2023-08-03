Sinéad O’Connor: singer’s remains released to family following postmortem examination

Sinead O'Connor on stage at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in 2019, one of her last ever shows

The remains of singer Sinéad O’Connor have been released to her family, it has been reported.

The Nothing Compares 2 U performer died at her home in south-east London last week at the age of 56.

She was found dead by London Metropolitan Police officers in her apartment just off Coldharbour Lane in Brixton on Wednesday, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities across the world.

It is understood that an autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death before the release of her body to her family.

The results of the autopsy report may not be received for a number of weeks. The conclusion of which may be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The Coroner in London previously told Independent.ie that the “date of death is unknown” after police in the UK confirmed O’Connor was found "unresponsive" at her London flat.

Since the singer’s death, authorities in the UK have been working in an attempt to establish a timeline leading to the discovery of the 56-year-old singer’s remains.

Sinéad O'Connor. Photo: Getty Images

She is survived by three children. Her son Shane died last year at the age of 17.

A statement from O'Connor's family, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

While she was acclaimed for her musical talent, over the years she became well-known for being outspoken about her social and political views.

She was vilified on some quarters in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in protest at the shielding of clerical child abusers.